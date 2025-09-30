Matt Peet “never doubted” Junior Nsemba as Wigan Warriors boss hits back at critics

MATT PEET “never doubted” Junior Nsemba as the Wigan Warriors head coach hits back at critics of the 21-year-old.

Nsemba enjoyed a tremendous 2024, breaking through into the Wigan first-team to become one of the club’s most potent weapons in the back-row.

Whilst 2025 has been more steady in terms of Nsemba’s devastation on the field, there have been signs in recent weeks that the back-rower is getting back to his best.

But, there had been claims by some fans and in the media that Nsemba was suffering from potential ‘second-season syndrome’ after enjoying such a stellar first breakthrough year.

That being said, Peet has rubbished such claims, hailing the forward and pointing to the fact that Nsemba is only just out of teenage years.

“I’ve never doubted him for a second, he is 21-years-old,” Peet said.

“He had an outstanding breakout season last year when people didn’t know who he was.

“Now, teams are preparing for him and they know what he can do. Throughout this year, he might have been dealt with by the opposition but it’s created space for someone else on the field.

“Anyone who is looking at Junior’s season needs to look at the numbers of tackle busts and take into account his age.

“I have not doubted him once. My role with Junior is looking after him and he pays us back tenfold. He is a great lad and the lads love him.

“What is being said is all external as everyone in this club is very lucky to have him put it that way.”

Nsemba has registered 18 tries in 71 appearances for the Warriors since debuting for the club back in 2022.

The 21-year-old made just one appearance that year before making 15 in 2023, 28 in 2024 and 27 so far in 2025.