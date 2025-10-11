Matt Peet pays tribute to Hull KR as wounded Wigan Warriors boss explains Grand Final defeat

WIGAN WARRIORS were second-best throughout as their reign as Super League champions ended in a 24-6 defeat to Hull KR at Old Trafford.

The Warriors couldn’t live with the pace and power of Rovers, who became the fifth team to win the Grand Final in the summer era.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said after the game: “I just think credit to Hull KR.

“It’s tempting to look back and pick up on moments. There were things to look back on and think we could have done better.

“At certain points we didn’t do what we should have done but you have to credit Hull KR for their energy.

“The story of the game is what it is, but I am proud of the group. It wasn’t to be this evening and they took their opportunities better than we did.

“It’s a fine line between winning and losing on these evenings. Across the 80 minutes, we weren’t quite where we needed to be. Hull KR were good and deserved it.

“You take the wins and the losses and you keep moving forward. It’s important how we handle ourselves in the next few days.”