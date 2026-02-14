Midlands Hurricanes edge out Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS 14 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 28

JAMES CHESTNEY, Victoria Pleasure Grounds, Saturday

THE Hurricanes blew into the Victoria Pleasure Grounds for Goole’s opening home league game of the season and went back to the Midlands with two well-deserved league points.

Lewis Else pulled the strings for Midlands, getting the better of his battle with another former League One player of the year, Jack Miller.

Both were involved from the start and while the early exchanges went the way of the home side, Else created the first big scoring chance when he sent Jon Luke Kirby heading for the line, only for the prop to lose possession with the line open.

The visitors continued to press, and they opened the scoring with seven minutes gone when Goole were guilty of offside. Brandon Moore, Kirby and Else were all involved before fullback Todd Horner dummied his way over the line, and Else landed a superb touchline conversion for 6-0.

It took Goole until the midway point of the half to get level with the first of two tries in four minutes from winger Connor Barley. Miller combined with impressive centre Keenan Tomlinson for the winger to dive over in the corner as Miller matched Else in goaling from wide.

Then a great ball steal by Tyler Craig saw Goole back on the attack with Will Jubb going close before Tomlinson again used quick hands to send in Barley a second time. On this occasion Miller was just off target with the conversion attempt, putting the lead at 10-6.

Just shy of the half hour Midlands retook the lead on the back of another penalty given away by the home side. Kirby was held up short, but hooker Moore saw a gap and darted through to the posts as Else landed the conversion for a 12-10 half-time lead.

Ten minutes into the second half the visitors extended that advantage when a superb 50-metre touchline run by Ryan Johnson saw him turn the ball inside to Matty Chrimes. As the winger was falling, he managed to get the ball to Else who squeezed his way over the line and added the resultant conversion.

On the hour Goole got back to within four points when the ball was spilled by the Midlands defence and then shifted wide to Cooper Howlett. Miller was given yet another touchline conversion attempt which sailed harmlessly wide.

The Vikings then made hard work of continuing the comeback, twice losing the ball with Midlands centre Owen Restall punishing them the second time around with an unconverted try.

Goole tried hard to get back into the game but yet again they lost possession on halfway and momentum swung back the way of the Hurricanes.

They were then guilty of offside three minutes from time as Tyler Dickinson went close before Moore burrowed over with the home crowd screaming for a double movement, and Else cemented Midlands’ win with the conversion.

GAMESTAR: Hurricanes halfback Lewis Else grew into the game and eventually unlocked the Vikings defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen Restall’s try with ten minutes to go created an eight-point lead for Midlands.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

5 Callum Shaw

2 Tom Halliday

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenan Tomlinson

18 Connor Bailey

22 Callum Rutland

7 Jack Miller

10 Tyler Craig

31 Will Jubb

30 Liam Watts

11 Brett Ferres

13 Harry Aldous

9 Jeylan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

14 Oli Morgan

8 Jack Arnold

17 Jack Coventry

20 Shane Touhey

Tries: Barley (19, 23), Howlett (61)

Goals: Miller 1/3

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

21 Zach Jebson

18 Owen Restall

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Brandon Moore

10 Tyler Dickinson

20 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Aiden Roden

15 Elliot Morris

28 Isaac Shaw

16 Zeus Silk

Tries: Horner (7), Moore (29, 77), Else (50), Restall (70)

Goals: Else 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 10-12; 10-18, 14-18, 14-22, 14-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Callum Rutland; Hurricanes: Lewis Else

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 10-12

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 672