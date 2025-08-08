Midlands Hurricanes make triple loan signing

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have signed three players on loan before the transfer deadline, including last year’s League One top try-scorer Cian Tyrer from Oldham.

Tyrer scored 30 tries last season in just 14 league appearances, but has appeared only once for Oldham this year.

He played twice on loan for former club Rochdale Hornets in April and is now back in the third tier with ambitious Midlands, who are seeking to secure a top-four place should the Super Eights still take place.

Midlands have also secured Hull KR forward Kye Armstrong and Leigh Leopards back Will Brough for the remainder of the season.

Armstrong played twice for Midlands on loan in 2024 when he was a Hull FC player while Brough – son of Super League great Danny Brough – is bidding to make his professional debut after being sidelined for much of this year by a shoulder injury.

“It’s great to welcome Cian to the club for the rest of the season,” said Hurricanes head coach Mark Dunning.

“Wherever he’s played he’s shown his qualities and undoubted try-scoring instincts.

“Kye is someone we know well from his time with us last season. His abilities and qualities allow him to cover and create competition in a number of different positions, which at this stage in the season will be very valuable to us.

“Will is a quality player who will add a lot to our attacking play, and we are looking forward to working with him and seeing him progress with us.”