Mikey Lewis has surgery as Hull KR ‘diversify’ into netball

HULL KR have confirmed that halfback Mikey Lewis had minor surgery recently for a syndesmosis ankle injury he suffered in the Robins’ 30-22 win over Warrington in July.

The surgery took place in late October and Lewis is expected to return in time to participate in the team’s warm-weather training camp in Tenerife in December.

Meanwhile Hull KR have followed the lead of Leeds Rhinos by forming a netball team.

The Robins become the second Rugby League club to add a team in the fast-growing sport after announcing its formation last week, the first non-rugby team at the club.

Leeds founded their side in 2017, in partnership with their Leeds Rhinos Foundation charity, and they now compete in the top-level Netball Super League and are one of the country’s leading sides.

Hull KR will compete initially at a much lower level, with the first team joining Division Two of the Humberside County League and a development team joining Division Four.

Robins Chief Executive Paul Lakin said the move was part of an “important diversification” of the club’s brand.

“We are delighted to be launching Hull KR Netball and looking forward to our teams developing and flourishing,” said Lakin.

“This is an important diversification of our brand in sport and we will be providing every support in their future growth.

“We hope our loyal fan base will also enjoy following the journey of our netball teams.”

Olivia Park, who has been a long-term member of Hull KR’s fan experience team and also works with Netball England, will be a player-coach of the team.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of bringing netball to Hull KR,” she said.

“We have a great pool of talented players in Hull and its surrounding areas. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve on and off the court.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.