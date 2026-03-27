Mikey Lewis leads the way as Hull KR tear St Helens to shreds

HULL KR​​ 52 ST HELENS​ 10

JAMES CHESTNEY, Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday

WORLD champions Hull KR enjoyed a superb homecoming with a stunning demolition of injury-ravaged St Helens.

Mikey Lewis showed his true class, notching a hat-trick of tries and landing eight goals from ten attempts for a 28-point haul, while there were also three tries for Joe Burgess.

The tone was set for Saints when George Delaney knocked the ball on from the kick-off. A Lewis crossfield kick then saw winger Burgess leap the highest to take the ball and plant over the line and while Lewis couldn’t add the extras, Hull KR were on their way.

Rovers dominated possession and territory from early on, and thought they had extended their lead when Lewis and Oliver Gildart combined to play in Burgess but his try claim was turned down for having a hand in touch.

However the home faithful, seeing their side at Craven Park for the first time since beating Saints in last year’s play-off semi-final, didn’t have to wait much longer as the ball went from one side to the other and the persistence of Lewis saw him break through and get the ball down despite three Saints defenders.

Lewis added the conversion and an 18th-minute penalty from 30 meters out when skipper Elliot Minchella was hit late by Saints prop David Klemmer.

It got even better for the Robins when a superb Tyrone May defence-splitting run led to an inside ball to Jez Litten and the hooker did the rest with Lewis adding the conversion for 18-0.

That lead was further extended just two minutes later when Burgess took the outside line and sold a dummy to Tristan Sailor before racing over in the corner, and Lewis landed a superb touchline goal.

As the minutes ticked down to half-time a successful captain’s challenge for a knock-on by Harry Robertson saw a break from Jai Whitbread who, even with St Helens defenders on his back, managed to offload to Lewis for a converted try.

The last moments of the first half finally saw a Saints attack after a Burgess forward pass to Gildart, but the Robins defence remained strong to ensure they went in at half-time with a tremendous 30-0 half-time lead.

Saints came out for the second half stronger and scored an early try when the ball went wide for Owen Dagnall, but Jackson Hastings failed to convert.

Rovers hit back and in true champion style as Burgess and Lewis both completed their hat-tricks in quick time.

Lost possession by Hastings ten metres from his own line then saw an easy try for James Batchelor as Lewis continued to slot over the conversions.

The home side hit the half-century just after the hour when the ball once again ended in the arms of Burgess and this time he turned it inside to a grateful Whitbread.

Lewis made it eight from ten as his side led 52-4, although Saints had the final word on a miserable night for them with a late Shane Wright try which Hastings converted.

GAMESTAR: Joe Burgess scored a fabulous hat-trick of his own but it was Mikey Lewis who made Hull KR tick.

GAMEBREAKER: The three tries in a nine-minute spell midway through the first half which saw the Robins into a 24-0 lead.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Mikey Lewis’s try on eleven minutes as the former Man of Steel showed his class, twisting and turning his way through to the line.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

1 pt Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

HULL KR

14 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 Tom Amone

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

18 Jack Brown

21 Noah Booth

18th man (not used)

19 Bill Leyland

Also in 21-man squad

20 Jordan Dezaria

24 Jack Charles

29 Tom Whitehead

Tries: Burgess (2, 25, 47), Lewis (11, 33, 52), Litten (23), Batchelor (57), Whitbread (61)

Goals: Lewis 8/10

SAINTS

3 Harry Robertson

24 Owen Dagnall

4 Mark Percival

5 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

6 Tristan Sailor

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Klemmer

18 Jake Wingfield

15 George Delaney

12 Shane Wright

16 Matt Whitley

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

9 Daryl Clark

19 Agnatius Paasi

21 Noah Stephens

28 Jake Davies

18th man (not used)

29 Alfie Sinclair

Also in 21-man squad

– Tom Humphreys

– Billy Keeley

– Cole Marsh

Tries: Dagnall (42), Wright (71)

Goals: Hastings 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0: 30-4, 36-4, 40-4, 46-4, 52-4, 52-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis; Saints: Noah Stephens

Penalty count: 7-2

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 12,169