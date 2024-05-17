Mikey Lewis on Willie Peters and potential retirement at Hull KR

IF there is one player that Hull KR would leave to keep forever at Craven Park then it is livewire halfback Mikey Lewis.

Known for his ability to turn a game of rugby league on its head at the drop of a hat, Lewis is still only 22 years of age – and he is showing no signs of letting up yet.

In fact, Rovers were so keen to tie down the playmaker that the club offered him a five-year deal towards the back end of 2023 – and he duly accepted.

That means that Lewis is contracted to the East Yorkshire side until the end of 2028, demonstrating a great deal of intent from both player and club.

So is Craven Park somewhere where the 22-year-old seems himself retiring already?

“Hopefully, if we are winning trophies and getting to finals, there is no reason to go anywhere else,” Lewis told League Express.

“I’ve got the main objective to lift a trophy this year and then hopefully lift a few more in the next few years.”

Lewis’ development has undoubtedly been harnessed by Willie Peters, who took over the head coaching role ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Peters steered Rovers to a Challenge Cup Final and a top-four spot in Super League in his first season at the club with the Robins appearing to improve further in 2024.

So what has head coach Peters brought to Lewis’ game?

“Willie has brought a lot of things and he challenges me every day and in every game. As a player, you really respect that and respect him as a person on and off the field.

“We have got a good relationship and he has taught me a lot of things regarding leadership roles. Every player in the group respects him and what he is trying to do.”

