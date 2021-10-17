Mitch’s mission as Hull extend contract

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson says keeping outside back Mitieli Vulikijapani at the club was an easy decision.

The Black and Whites have activated a one-year contract extension option on the Fijian, who is known as Mitch and was signed in April after a successful pre-season trial.

Having served in the British Army, former rugby union player Vulikijapani (he had spells with Harlequins and Saracens) was granted release from active service to pursue his opportunity with Hull.

After a loan stint at Bradford, the 27-year-old returned to Hull and made his Super League debut in the 64-22 win over Leigh in June.

There have been five further outings, and Hodgson said: “Mitch has shown glimpses of what he is capable of during his appearances in the second half of the season.

“The decision to extend his stay here was an easy one. He’s a strong ball runner out of backfield and brings some added depth to our outside backs department.

“Being fairly new to Rugby League, there are areas of his game which he’ll be working on throughout pre-season, but we’re delighted with his progress so far.

“I’m certain we’ll see him continue to go from strength to strength when he gets his opportunities in 2022.”

Vulikijapani said: “I’m really pleased that the club have taken the option to extend my contract by a further year. I’ve loved my first season here and I feel like I’ve still got plenty to give as I continue to develop my game.

“Signing a professional contract in April and stepping away from my duties with the British Army was a really big decision for me personally, and I’m grateful to the club for handing me that opportunity, and to be able to continue to pull on a black and white jersey in 2022.

“Having got a handful of appearances under my belt last season, I feel like I’ve settled in comfortably to this new environment, and I’m looking forward to learning and improving my game over the next twelve months.”

