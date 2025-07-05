Morgan Smithies scores first NRL try as Canberra Raiders go top

CANBERRA RAIDERS 28 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 24

IAN HOWE, GIO Stadium, Saturday

CANBERRA have moved into standalone leadership of the NRL competition after this hard-fought victory over the Dragons in a thrilling clash in the nation’s capital.

They were missing Josh Papali’i, who has been called up into the Queensland squad for Wednesday’s State of Origin game, with Hudson Young also absent with the Blues, while the Dragons were missing Maroon Valentine Holmes.

Two players who were present were Jed Stuart for the Raiders and Kyle Flanagan for the Dragons, the sons of their respective coaches.

The game was fast-paced from the start, with the Dragons unlucky not to take the lead when they moved the ball quickly to the right for Tyrell Sloan to cross, but referee Gerard Sutton called a dubious forward pass from Moses Suli.

The Raiders took the lead with a quarter of the game gone when Xavier Savage squeezed in at the right corner from a smart offload by Kaeo Weekes, with Jamal Fogarty converting from the touchline.

They thought they had gone further ahead after a massive spiral kick by Fogarty wasn’t caught by Clint Gutherson but Trey Mooney was ruled offside after he touched down.

Sloan then scored on the right from an assist by Suli, although Flanagan couldn’t add the goal.

When the Dragons earned a penalty for a crusher tackle by Kaeo Weekes on Blake Lawrie his goal levelled the scores.

But just before the interval Weekes picked up a loose ball near his own line from a Flanagan kick and ran the length of the field down the right touchline to score a converted try.

And he scored his second try almost immediately after half-time with Fogarty’s kick from touch making it 18-6 before former Wigan star Morgan Smithies scored his first NRL try in his 40th game after a high Fogarty kick.

At 24-6 the game looked buried for the Dragons, but on 58 minutes Jayden Su’A scored for them when they kept the ball alive and he followed up his own kick to touch down.

Weekes then scored his hat-trick try with another length-of-the field effort as he caught a Flanagan bomb and burst through Damien Cook’s initial challenge, beating numerous attempted tackles for a 16-point lead.

The Dragons refused to concede, however, and Gutherson kicked from deep to the right for Sloan to pick up a favourable bounce and go outside Weekes for a great try that Flanagan converted.

And Flanagan then scored a try from a kick inside by Sloan, converting his own try to put four points between the teams for the final five minutes.

But they couldn’t take the final step to win the game and in the last minute their veteran forward David Klemmer was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle.

GAMESTAR: Kaeo Weekes scored a hat-trick and is clearly a superstar.

GAMEBREAKER: Morgan Smithies’ try put the Raiders 18 points ahead and the writing was on the wall.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Kaeo Weekes

2 Jed Stuart

3 Matt Timoko

4 Sebastian Kris

5 Xavier Savage

6 Ethan Strange

7 Jamal Fogarty

8 Corey Horsburgh

9 Tom Starling

10 Joseph Tapine

11 Simi Sasagi

12 Zac Hosking

13 Morgan Smithies

Subs (all used)

14 Owen Pattie

15 Noah Martin

16 Trey Mooney

17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Savage (20), Weekes (38, 42, 61), Smithies (48)

Goals: Fogarty 4/5

DRAGONS

1 Clint Gutherson

2 Sione Finau

3 Moses Suli

4 Corey Allan

5 Tyrell Sloan

6 Lyhkan King-Togia

7 Kyle Flanagan

8 Emre Guler

9 Damien Cook

10 David Klemmer

12 Jaydn Su’A

17 Michael Molo

13 Jack De Belin

Subs (all used)

14 Jacob Liddle

15 Loko Pasifiki Tonga

18 Blake Lawrie

19 Viliami Fifita

Tries: Sloan (33, 66), Su’A (58), Flanagan (73)

Goals: Flanagan 4/5

Sin bin: Klemmer (80) – dangerous tackle

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Kaeo Weekes; Dragons: Tyrell Sloan

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-6, 12-6; 18-6, 24-6, 24-12, 28-12, 28-18, 28-24

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 15,932