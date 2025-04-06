NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge still unbeaten while Wigan sides draw derby

INCE ROSE BRIDGE extended their unbeaten streak this season to four games with a stunning 48-4 victory at OULTON RAIDERS – who have still to get off the mark – on Thursday evening.

The Bridge’s 100 percent winning record looked assured when Byron Aspinall and Callum Hughes crossed in the first 14 minutes, Robbie Valentine landing the first of his eight goals.

Despite Robbie Valentine being sinbinned on 25 minutes (for a headbutt to the chest) Ince immediately posted Aspinall’s second try. Harry Penny dotted down three minutes shy of the break, Robbie Valentine adding the extras and a subsequent penalty-goal, and Hughes grabbed his second score ten minutes after the restart.

Oulton hit back through Charlie Tetley, on 56 minutes, before the Wigan side dominated the final quarter with touchdowns for Kian Aaron, Kalleb Rodgers and Jack Morrison.

WIGAN ST JUDES and WIGAN ST PATRICKS both remain unbeaten after their keenly awaited fixture ended in a 16-16 draw.

Visiting Pats led 16-4, through Brad Smith’s conversions of two of tries by Liam Whittle, Adam O’Neil and Danny Ryding, but Judes got back in to the contest with Connor Parkinson’s second touchdown.

And – despite having Jacob Dugsdale sinbinned for dissent and Aaron Smith red carded for a shoulder charge – the hosts snatched a last-gasp leveller when Danny Cassidy chipped over and sent Joey Brady clear from 40 metres, Brady heading towards the posts to make Cassidy’s key second conversion much easier.

Judes’ Declan Parkinson (repeat offending) and Pats’ Jonny Brown (high tackle) had been yellow carded in the first half.

SHAW CROSS suffered a first defeat of the season, losing 12-10 at a STANNINGLEY outfit who were never behind in posting a Keenan Dyer-Dixon brace and a conversion and a penalty-goal by Dean Parker.

The Sharks, who had replied through Nath Wright, with Jack Toulson converting, rode the sinbinning of Craig Miles for dissent before coming close to snatching a draw, Brandon French crossing five minutes from time, only for Toulson’s touchline conversion attempt to drift wide. French was then sinbinned for a high tackle.

HEWORTH bounced back from 10-6 down as the interval approached to beat EGREMONT 36-16.

The Villagers closed with a George Elliott brace and tries by Harrison Briggs, Jack Sadler, Dan Clarke and Joeli Vairo, supported by six Max Rhodes goals.

The Cumbrians had to settle for touchdowns by Kye Beckett, Matty Henson and Matty Bewsher, a couple of which Bewsher improved.

OLDHAM ST ANNES, who had been 6-4 adrift against CROSFIELDS midway through the first half, were 26-6 ahead before the Soap, who had led through a John Whittaker try, posted late touchdowns by Charlie Groarke and Jamie Abram, with Brad Stanway completing a three-goal contribution.

But the Saints prevailed 26-18 through tries for Joe Hartley, Alex Chatterton, Kendall Davies, Callum Fletcher and Greg Worrall, plus three Lewis Hollidge conversions.

WOOLSTON started well at KELLS with a Jake Rogerson try but the Cumbrians dominated thereafter, winning 48-4 through a Harry Watson hat-trick, a Jamie Jennings brace and touchdowns for Lewis Smith, Ryan Watson and James Ennis, with Grant Gainford booting eight goals.

Kells’ four goals in the 28-20 defeat at Shaw Cross were kicked by Ross Gainford and not, as reported to League Express, by James Ennis and James Sice.