NCL Division One round-up: Kells win crunch clash against Oldham St Annes

TWO sides just outside the relegation zone met in Whitehaven and, with a 26-24 victory, KELLS are now only a point shy of the top six while OLDHAM ST ANNES are just a point clear of the danger area.

Kells, who have won their last three games, went in front in the third minute, through Sam Murtagh before Oldham St Annes nosed ahead with a Callum Fletcher try, with Matt Whitehead landing the first of four goals from as many attempts.

The Cumbrians regained a lead they were not to lose when Oscar Cook crossed on 18 minutes, and an eight-point cushion was established with Cook’s second score, six minutes later, together with the first of Grant Gainford’s three conversions.

Saints’ Alex Eyres and Kells’ Harry Watson traded tries as the break beckoned but the hosts’ 20-12 half-time lead was reduced to two points when Hayden Howarth popped over for the the visitors three minutes after the restart.

Kells responded in style through man of the match Richard Marr, who dotted down close to the hour-mark, and the score was needed, because Charlie McManus – Saints’ best player – raced over with a couple of minutes left and Whitehead added the extras.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent Annes from going down to a third successive reverse.

INCE ROSE BRIDGE extended their unbeaten start to the season to eight games with a 30-8 victory over top-six hopefuls EGREMONT RANGERS.

The Bridge, 10-4 ahead at half-time, closed with a Brodie Butler brace and tries by TJ Boyd, Byron Aspinall, Kian Aaron and Danny Dainty, together with three Mason Fillingham goals. Fraser McNee and Nathan Preston dotted down for the Cumbrians.

CROSFIELDS, who have lost every one of their eight fixtures to date, were 6-4 ahead against second-placed WIGAN ST JUDES midway through the first half, having responded to Reece Mathews’ try with Brad Stanway’s conversion of Ben Steele’s touchdown.

It wasn’t to last, however. Judes were 30-6 in front by the hour, with Matthews completing a hat-trick and Ryan Duffy, Declan Parkinson and Callum Palmer posting tries.

The Soap registered touchdowns in the final quarter for Jack Williams and Elliot Liku, Sam Hickey converting the first. Between times, though, Danny Cassidy (who had improved a first-half score) dotted down for the Saints, with Calum Silcock landing his third goal in a 36-16 triumph.

SHAW CROSS SHARKS have gone above Heworth (whose fixture was postponed because of a sun-baked pitch at Wigan St Patricks) on points difference.

The Sharks beat relegation-haunted WOOLSTON, who lacked 13 regular first-teamers and finished with only eleven men through injuries, 50-0.

Evan Stephenson grabbed a hat-trick for the Dewsbury outfit, who led 28-0 at half-time, and there was a brace apiece for Lewis Bayliss and Arian Woods. Tenneson Neagle and Max Sheard added touchdowns and Lewis Heckford kicked seven goals, while Ryan Brown, Lewis Dawson and James Tarpey shone for Rovers.

Play-off hopefuls STANNINGLEY prevailed 30-0 at bottom side OULTON, who were 16-0 down at the break against their old Leeds rivals.

Keenan Dyer-Dixon crossed twice and other tries went to Sam Savage, Jamaine Ruan and Jack Sykes. Dean Parker kicked five goals.