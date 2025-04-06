NCL Division Three round-up: Saddleworth Rangers go clear at top

SADDLEWORTH RANGERS, who won 32-18 at MILLOM, are clear at the head of the section.

Rangers recovered from 6-4 down on seven minutes to lead 26-6 midway through the second period, prior to Nathan Roebuck copping a yellow card for persistent offending.

The Woolybacks posted tries by Connor Terrill and Josh Blinkhorn, with Jackson Evans kicking the last two of his three goals, in Roebuck’s absence, but the visitors sealed their victory with Steven Nield’s second try and Connor Whitehead’s fourth conversion.

Freddie Wilson bagged a brace for Saddleworth, for whom Finn Winterbottom and Joe Taira also popped in. Terrill, meanwhile, had given the Cumbrians their early lead.

KEIGHLEY ALBION roared back from 19-6 behind at home to 16-man MYTON WARRIORS to edge matters 26-21.

A try late in the first half by Jamie Stephenson sparked the rally, which was continued by touchdowns for Jack Kennedy and – after Tyler Fisher had landed a penalty-goal for Myton – Josh Tenniswood, together with former Keighley and Newcastle player Ben Stead.

Cal Hutchinson, who had improved Lewis Hutchinson’s opener, landed the last goal of the game, while Stead also kicked a conversion.

Myton had led through an Adam Piggot brace, a try and three conversions by Fisher, and a Kris Walker field-goal.

BENTLEY inflicted a first defeat of the season on FEATHERSTONE LIONS with an 18-0 verdict at the Millpond.

Grant Hill and Charlie Harmer crossed in the first half for the Doncaster outfit, together with Johnny Marshall, with a Kieran Lewis conversion helping establish a 14-0 cushion at the break.

The Lions had Josh Maden sinbinned on 62 minutes for dissent, Bentley’s Tom Flounders barging over in his absence.

LEIGH EAST, inspired by Cai O’Brien, staged a remarkable recovery from 16-0 down at half-time to win 18-16 at DISTINGTON.

It was one-way traffic in the opening period, the Cumbrians forging their lead with tries by Steven Conway, Kieron Worthington and Kelvin Lynch, with Scott George kicking two goals.

But East levelled with touchdowns for Jasper Cockle, Connor Grainey and Bernard Aboagye, two of which Adam Holland converted. And when Ryan Hodgson was yellow carded two minutes from time for a high tackle, Holland coolly landed the winning penalty-goal.

The fixture between Milford and Beverley was postponed to July 17.