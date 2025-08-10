NCL Division Two round-up: Dewsbury Celtic and Pilkington Recs win derbies

RELEGATION-HAUNTED THORNHILL TROJANS had second-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC hanging on for the final whistle before losing 16-12.

Celtic, who had prevailed 48-0 at Crow Nest Park, were 16-0 ahead at half-time through tries by Joe Mitchell, Jermaine Akaidere and Dom Flanagan, plus two Paul Foulstone conversions.

That was how it stayed until nine minutes from the close, when the Trojans posted touchdowns for Jake Hickling and, on 76 minutes, Jordan Ward, Ryan Mitchell’s two goals setting up a nervy finish.

CLOCK FACE, who went in front at St Helens neighbours PILKINGTONS with a Danny Tabern try, were 28-4 behind by the break, the Recs having notched touchdowns for Andy Knapper, George Hannan, Tyrese Daley, Callum Derrick and Ryan Lockett.

The Miners, who had been held to a 16-16 draw at home, roared back to 28-22 with touchdowns for Alex Burke, Lewis Geraghty and Brandon Lewis, with Jack Highcock improving each score.

Pilks, though, sealed a sixth successive win with tries by Derrick and Andy Knapper, with Kyran Knapper adding his fifth goal in a 38-22 success.

BARROW ISLAND, who had led 12-0 at one stage, were 22-6 ahead against HENSINGHAM deep into the closing quarter, courtesy of tries by Fin Dutton-Rosconie, Carl McBain and Ollie Holmes, with Ellis Archer kicking five goals.

The Hens, who had won 20-12 at home and stay in fifth spot, posted late touchdowns for Fletcher Holgate and Matt Williams, with Adam Williamson, who had converted Luke Charlton’s early score, adding his second goal.

The Island, though, held out in a game in which both sides notched three tries, to boost their play-off bid.

Bottom side ELLENBOROUGH went in front against NORMANTON, who had won 56-6 in Wakefield but were seeking a first win in five games, with a Ryan Wilson try.

The Knights, though, went into the last few minutes 19-18 ahead, having never trailed thereafter, through touchdowns by Thomas Vanstan, Charlie Barker and Jacob Crossland, the latter adding the conversions and a field-goal, and Normanton sealed a 23-18 victory with a try in the closing seconds for Alex Barker.

Elbra’s rally involved touchdowns by Brett Stevenson and Niall Gray, the former closing with three conversions.

DRIGHLINGTON beat SKIRLAUGH 28-16 in a meeting of sides too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

Skirlaugh, who had prevailed 40-26 in Hull, were level at 16-16 with nine minutes left, but the hosts took the spoils through late tries by Liam Wright and Joe Sheldon, with Mick Sanderson booting the last two of his four goals.

Sheldon, Adam Griffiths and Steve Walton had crossed earlier for Drighlington, while Nathan Dunn bagged a brace for Skirlaugh, Lochlan Fitzgerald scored a try and a conversion, and Kieran Smith improved one score.

Drig prevailed despite having three players sinbinned; Wright (30 minute for dissent), Alfie Ward (45 for kicking out) and Max Liddemore (55 for a high tackle). Skirlaugh, meanwhile, had Dan Baines yellow carded for a high tackle.

The fixture between leaders East Leeds and relegation-haunted Hull Dockers was postponed to Saturday, September 20. That date has been inked in for the section’s promotion-play-offs, in which it is all-but certain neither team will be involved.