NCL Division Two round-up: Promoted sides all prevail in opening round

NORMANTON signalled their intent for a serious promotion bid after missing out on the play-offs in 2024 with a comprehensive 34-10 victory over relegated Skirlaugh.

Although the Knights’ win was ultimately comfortable, there was very little between the sides in a closely-fought opening period, with the hosts held to a 12-10 advantage at the break.

But it was one-way traffic in the second half, despite the heroic efforts of the Hull outfit’s secondrow Barnaby Teasdale.

Normanton, with Alex Barker emulating Teasdale with a powerhouse display in the back three, extended their lead two minutes after the restart when Charlie Barker romped over and added the third of his five goals, one of which was landed from the touchline.

Normanton, despite having Ben Taylor sinbinned on 48 minutes for a ‘touch of facials’, posted a try out wide seven minutes later by Noah Halliday.

And, in the final quarter, Stu Biscomb provided a royal finale with two unstoppable touchdowns from short range.

The game closed with Josh Atkinson (professional foul) copping a yellow card for Skirlaugh, who had opened the contest in promising fashion with an opportunist score by Thomas Gray after a home fumble.

Keelan Gregg added the extras, only for Normanton to hit back through Adam Crowther and Elliott Davey.

Teasdale reduced the deficit to a couple of points with a well-deserved score on the half-hour, but Normanton were not to be denied.

All three of the sides promoted from the NCL’s bottom tier prevailed on the first day of the Second Division campaign.

Cumbrians HENSINGHAM, who won 48-20 at HULL DOCKERS – relegated from Division One – owed their success to a sizzling start in which an 18-0 lead was established by the 24th minute.

The Dockers rallied to 30-20 behind by the 51st minute, having posted a Dan Suddaby brace, tries by Harvey Harrison and Kallum Birch, and two Olly Agar goals.

But the Hens put paid to the revival with a late brace for Fletcher Holgate, with Miller Dalton crossing in between and Adam Williamson completing an eight-goal contribution.

It was all too much for Hull Dockers’ Chris Lyth, who was yellow carded on 69 minutes for dissent.

Hensingham’s earlier touchdowns had gone to Matt Williams, Danny Stables, Luke Charlton, Reuben Butterworth and Logan McAvoy.

DRIGHLINGTON accounted for ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS 26-12. The Yorkshire side, although never behind, were only 14-12 ahead with ten minutes left but sealed their win with two tries by Joe Sheldon, with Kieran Boulton adding a conversion and a penalty-goal.

Alfie Ward had bagged a brace in the early stages and Mike Sanderson dotted down, while Braden Hunter improved one score.

The Cumbrians registered tries by Luke Jackson and Zac Olstrom, both of which Brett Stevenson goaled.

Division Three champions EAST LEEDS cruised to a 46-16 win over PILKINGTON RECS.

Pilks were already 22-0 down when Jon Key was sinbinned on 29 minutes for a high tackle, but immediately opened their account with an Aidyn Jones try and Lewis Caine’s goal.

The Recs reduced the arrears to twelve points when George Hannan crossed two minutes into the second period, but the St Helens outfit had fallen 40-10 behind when Key nipped over six minutes from time and Tom Connick improved.

Easts, though, had the last word when Ajay Wilson wandered over and Luke Littlewood kicked his seventh goal.

Jake Normington, Littlewood, Kieron Bining, Adam Gibson, Isaac Coleman, Alfie Crawford and Owen Hughes grabbed the hosts’ earlier tries.

Unanswered touchdowns in the closing quarter by Lewis Geraghty and Josh Morgan, with Geraghty adding the last two of his four goals, helped CLOCK FACE MINERS see off BARROW ISLAND, who had been only 20-16 adrift courtesy of touchdowns by Adam Ford, Jack Sutherland and Fin Dutton-Rosconie, plus a couple of Sam Jones conversions.

Ant Lamb, Geraghty, Ben Daniels and Oscar Hardman had crossed earlier in the Miners’ 32-16 verdict.