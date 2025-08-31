NCL Premier Division round-up: Siddal crowned Minor Premiers as Lock Lane relegated

SIDDAL are the Minor Premiers.

The Halifax outfit, who also topped the standings in 2024 – only to lose to Hunslet ARLFC in the Grand Final – retained the prestigious trophy by ending THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS’ five-match winning run with a stunning 44-8 victory.

Thatto, who had been edged 18-16 in St Helens, had to wait until the 64th minute, by which stage Siddal were 40-0 ahead, to open their account with a Sean Leicester try.

And, after the hosts’ Harvey Williams had grabbed his second touchdown – extending his total points input for the contest to 20, taking into account his six goals – the Crusaders posted a consolation score for Mason Phillips.

Otherwise, Siddal dominated. After Williams landed two penalty-goals in the opening quarter, Sam Walsh posted a scintillating hat-trick in the last 13 minutes of the first half.

Danny Williams also crashed in to help establish a 26-0 interval lead, and touchdowns followed by the hour-mark for Freddie Walker, Harvey Williams and Canaan Smithies.

Siddal are now one game away from a place in the Grand Final while Thatto stay in fifth spot but could miss out on the play-offs if they lose to visitors York Acorn in Saturday’s final league game, and should Hunslet ARLFC and Rochdale Mayfield prevail at, respectively, West Hull and Wath Brow.

LOCK LANE, meanwhile, have joined Dewsbury Moor and Leigh Miners in being relegated after slipping 32-30 at ROCHDALE MAYFIELD, who have won their last five games.

The Lane, who had prevailed 18-13 in Castleford, were 20-18 ahead when Keiran Purdy was red-carded on 63 minutes for an alleged high tackle.

Mayfield made the most of the extra man to notch tries by Tyrone Chipchase and Zak Baker, only for the visitors to blast into a 30-26 lead with touchdowns on 74 and 76 minutes by Leo Skerrett-Evans and Brandon Wesley, with Connor Jordan adding his fifth goal.

Mayfield, however, restored parity with Ben Metcalfe’s last-gasp try. And Jordan Parr, who minutes earlier had been wide with a similar effort, landed the match-winning pressure-cooker conversion (his fourth goal) from ten metres to the side of the posts.

Mayfield, who are looking to leapfrog Hunslet ARLFC after Saturday’s final round by winning at Wath Brow, had previously notched tries by Chipchase, Jack McConnachie and Metcalfe. Morgan Jones, Lewis Price and Wesley had replied for the visitors.

In a stormy clash, Mayfield’s Callum Marriott and Noah Lawton were red-carded alongside the Lane’s Lucas Moon and Tommy Newbould in two separate first-half incidents, for alleged fighting.

WEST BOWLING have risen to second after completing a double over LEIGH MINERS RANGERS, who lost 36-22 in Bradford, with a 40-6 victory at Twist Lane.

Wests were 36-0 ahead early in the second period, having registered a brace apiece for Ellis Hobson and Lewis Taylor, with Oliver Bartle and Lewis Camden also crossing, while Harry Williams converted all six scores.

Noah Lancelott replied for Leigh MR as the hour approached, Lucas Tyrer improving, but Bowling had the last word after Bartle’s second try.

Bowling have nosed above WEST HULL, who lost 12-6 at a YORK ACORN outfit who would have been free of any relegation worries in any event, given Lock Lane’s defeat.

After a scoreless opening period Wests, who had won 12-4 in Hull, went in front with Josh Oliver’s try on 45 minutes.

George Hunt replied for Acorn as the game went into the final quarter, Ben Dale improving, only for the visitors to level with an Eligh Wilkinson penalty-goal with nine minutes left.

But Acorn took the spoils when Lewis Lord raced over on 75 minutes and Dale added the extras.

Reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC are in sixth spot, but are looking over their shoulders at Mayfield, after accounting for already-relegated DEWSBURY MOOR 30-8.

The Maroons, who had been edged 10-8 at home, went in front with an early Greg Colbridge penalty-goal, but Hunslet ARLFC approached the break with a 16-2 lead, established through tries by Harry Shackleton, Michael Waite and Josh McLelland, with Jordan Gale kicking the first two of his three goals.

Amir Sghaier replied for the Moor on the cusp of half-time, Colbridge improving, but Hunslet ARLFC established a stranglehold in the second period with unanswered touchdowns to Joe Abson, Daniel Sarbah and Jake Dearden.

WATH BROW HORNETS’ remote hopes of making the play-offs were extinguished by a 38-10 defeat at fourth-placed WATERHEAD, who had prevailed 10-8 in Cumbria.

The Warriors were 20-0 ahead, with the help of tries by Adam Robinson, James Perks, Gareth Owen and Harrison Dodd, before Owen McCartney crossed for Hornets on 31 minutes and Greg Rooney added the extras.

Kegan Brennan nipped over for the hosts to help forge a 26-6 interval lead, and that was how it stayed until eight minutes from time, when Harry Barker and Perks nipped over for the Oldham side and Brennan added the last two of his five goals.

Matt Creasey crossed between-times for the Brow, but the score was merely a consolation effort.