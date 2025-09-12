Nene Macdonald makes shock return to Salford Red Devils

NENE MACDONALD has made a shock return to Salford Red Devils.

The Papua New Guinea star previously took unpaid leave from the club back in June, but he has now returned to Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad for Sunday’s clash against Huddersfield Giants.

Macdonald has scored five tries in six appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025 Super League campaign, but he made a loan move to Oldham before returning back to Australia on unpaid leave following Salford’s financial issues.

But, in a stunning twist of fate, the 31-year-old could feature for Salford this weekend.