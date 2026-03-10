New role at Swinton Lions for former Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray

SEASONED coach Anthony Murray has made a quick return to Rugby League by linking up with Paul Wood at Swinton Lions having stepped down at Whitehaven earlier this month.

The 48-year-old will assist Wood, who is in his second season at the Lions’ helm, and has formed a three-strong panel with the Heywood Road team chief’s existing right-hand man Micky Higham, with the aim of guiding Swinton up the Championship table.

After six outings, the most recent a 36-4 home defeat by Newcastle Thunder, the Lions are still seeking a first league win, and are only being kept off them bottom of the table by returning Halifax Panthers’ twelve-point deduction following the previous club’s liquidation.

Murray played as a hooker for a string of clubs, including Swinton (briefly in 2002), hometown Leigh (then Centurions) and Barrow Raiders, and coached at community-game level before taking charge of Barrow, North Wales Crusaders (in two spells), Gloucestershire All Golds, Workington Town and, in October 2024, Whitehaven.

Tasked with promoting players from the local amateur game as the club limited spending following financial issues, his side finished eighth in a ten-team League One last year.

Whitehaven were fresh from picking up a first win of the season at the sixth attempt (20-0 at home to Rochdale Hornets) when he announced his resignation, citing increased day-job commitments and the time taken up by regular trips to Cumbria from his Wigan home.

Murray said he was keen to stay in the game via a support role at a closer club, and Wood explained: “Muzza was with us before the Newcastle game. He came to training and added loads of energy. He’s been brilliant and has brought an outside view and perspective.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him going forward and I think we have a good team on the sidelines with myself, Mickey Higham and Muzza.”

Murray said: “I am really proud to be joining the coaching staff at Swinton. It’s a great opportunity to work with a talented young squad in a very competitive division.

“I’m looking forward to helping the players continue to develop and doing everything I can to support the coach and the wider staff as we look to build something strong.”

While Swinton host Sheffield Eagles in the preliminary round of the 1895 Cup on Sunday, their next league game is at Doncaster a fortnight later on March 29.