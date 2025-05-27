New rugby league team formed in Wiltshire

A NEW amateur open-age side is being launched in Wiltshire.

Melksham Tyremen are due to play their first game on Saturday, June 14, when re-forming Somerset Vikings visit for a friendly.

The side begin training tonight (Monday, June 26) under coach Thomas Culshaw.

The Tyremen – named in recognition of a key aspect of the town’s industrial heritage – are also forming a Masters team, dubbed the Harts in homage to the area’s historical links to hunting.

Youth and junior sides are to be named after various deer, while a moniker has yet to be determined for the hoped-for women’s team.

Head of rugby Sam White said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce Rugby League. This initiative reflects our commitment to growing our club and providing our members with more opportunities to play and enjoy different forms of rugby.

“We believe Rugby League will bring a new dimension to our club and attract a broader audience to the sport.”