New rugby league video game gets release date as details and cover revealed

A NEW rugby league video game will be released next month – the first in eight years.

Rugby League 26 will launch on Thursday, July 17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

It will feature every club and player from Super League plus, for the first time, the Women’s Super League.

The game is developed by Big Ant Studios and follows their Rugby League Live series, of which four games were released between 2010 and 2017.

As the first in a considerable period of time, a significant step forward in gameplay is being promised.

Their press release says: “Rugby League 26 marks the next generation of sports simulation, capturing the speed, strategy, and relentless intensity of rugby league like never before.

“Redefining the sport’s digital presence, Rugby League 26 introduces Pro Team mode, modern graphics, realistic gameplay mechanics, and fully licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums from across the entire Rugby League world.”

The UK cover design has been unveiled featuring two England stars – Wigan Warriors youngster Junior Nsemba and St Helens captain Jodie Cunningham.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Rugby league deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that.

“We’re excited to see our Super League and Women’s Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the Rugby League world ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series.”

Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, said: “Every part of Rugby League 26 is driven by authenticity and depth.

“From the expanded Career Mode to the Pro Team feature and advanced customisation tools, this game marks a new standard for Rugby League in interactive entertainment.”