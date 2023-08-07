New shock favourite emerges for Warrington Wolves job following Daryl Powell’s exit as South Sydney Rabbitohs prepare for life after Sam Burgess

THERE have been a number of names linked with the current Warrington Wolves head coaching job following the exit of Daryl Powell.

Powell was given his marching orders over a week ago following a dismal away loss to Wakefield Trinity, with Gary Chambers taking over on an interim basis.

Since then, there have been many names reported to be in the mix – and one of those includes former Super League and NRL star Sam Burgess, who is currently assistant coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australian publication states: “Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess has indicated to South Sydney officials that he is keen to take up an opportunity as the head coach of the Warrington Wolves in the Super League at the end of the season.”

It would be Burgess’ first professional head coaching position in his career after leading the Orara Valley Axemen to a Grand Final in the Australian lower leagues.

The Sydney Morning Herald has also stated: “South Sydney is aware of interest in Burgess and are preparing to be without the 2014 premiership-winning player next year” and that “he is the frontrunner for the job”.

It remains to be seen whether the appointment of Burgess would be a successful one, but it’s definitely one out of left field.