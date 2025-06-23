New Super League referee to take charge of Catalans Dragons-Huddersfield Giants clash

CAMERON WORSLEY will make his Super League refereeing debut in Perpignan on Saturday, in the Round 16 match between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.

Worsley, a 25-year-old who works as a PE teacher at Airedale Academy – and has been on the RFL’s list of Grade One officials since 2019 – will become the 53rd referee to take charge of a Super League fixture since the competition kicked off in 1996.

Phil Bentham, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “It’s a pleasure to congratulate Cameron on this appointment, which is richly deserved after the consistent progress he has made as a member of our Grade One list of match officials over the last seven seasons.

“He has refereed more than 100 matches in the Betfred Championship, and also gained considerable Super League experience as a touch judge – with recent appointments including referee for a semi final in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, and touch judge for one of the Betfred Challenge Cup semi finals.

“His appointment underlines the opportunities within our pathway for Grade One officials outside the full-time squad who perform consistently in Betfred Championship and other matches – reflecting the commitment they show and the sacrifices they make to achieve such a high level of performance.”