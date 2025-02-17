New wheelchair franchise competition to launch next January

A NEW franchise wheelchair Rugby League competition will be launched next January.

The tournament, which will be called Wheelchair Rugby Premier League, has been in the works for two years and bids to capitalise on the fresh interest in the game that was generated by the 2022 World Cup.

The first competition will involve four new teams playing in venues across the UK over two weeks.

And the long-term ambition is to have franchises from major cities across the world taking part.

The concept has been likened to cricket’s Indian Premier League or The Hundred, with top international players to be signed up to teams.

It is also expected to be a shorter form of the game, rather than played over 80 minutes.

But it will be recognisably Rugby League and the name of the competition is a deliberate attempt to claim the name ‘wheelchair rugby’ for the sport.

Investors are believed to have been lined up to support the league, which will not be run by the RFL but has the backing of the governing body.

It will also be separate to the existing RFL competition structure with the Wheelchair Super League to continue being played in the summer.

A winter event has the benefit of not clashing with any other major competitive Rugby League as organisers seek to maximise exposure, including through a broadcast deal.

An announcement on the competition’s launch and further details are expected later this year.

In the meantime, alongside the domestic schedule – the Challenge Cup begins in April 26 and Super League on June 21/22 – there will be some major England fixtures this year.

A home mid-season international is expected to be played against France, with the RFL in advanced discussions with a high-profile venue to host.

And the world champions will also travel to Australia in October for a four-match Ashes series.