New Zealand Warriors edge points-fest at South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 30 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 36

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Accor Stadium, Sunday

ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK’S double gave the Warriors just enough to edge the Rabbitohs in a twelve-try thriller that went to the very end.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was in inspirational form, although high-flying New Zealand’s return to winning ways was dampened by a knee injury to Mitchell Barnett.

Another Mitchell – Latrell – gave them a fright as his late try and perfect kicking left them clinging on for a six-point success.

South Sydney led until just before half-time as the impressive Keaon Koloamatangi and Alex Johnston scored tries in between Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Rocco Berry efforts.

But Nicoll-Klokstad scampered over and Metcalf’s first goal nudged them in front – then three tries on the bounce early in the second half put them in command.

Leka Halasima stepped a defender, Metcalf broke from his own half and Tuivasa-Sheck powered into the corner for 12-30.

Johnston scored twice more to make things interesting but Tuivasa-Sheck’s second – off a recycled kick – proved crucial.

RABBITOHS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Isaiah Tass, 4 Campbell Graham, 5 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 6 Jayden Sullivan, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Jai Arrow, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Jye Gray, 15 Sean Keppie, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Koloamatangi (9), Johnston (28, 59, 63), Mitchell (76); Goals: Mitchell 5/5

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Rocco Berry, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 8 James Harris-Fisher, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Leka Halasima, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jackson Ford

Tries: Watene-Zelezniak (4), Berry (32), Nicoll-Klokstad (39), Halasima (48), Metcalf (51), Tuivasa-Sheck (55, 73); Goals: Metcalf 4/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 12-4, 12-8, 12-14; 12-20, 12-24, 12-30, 18-30, 24-30, 24-36, 30-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:

Rabbitohs: Keaon Koloamatangi; Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Penalty count: 4-1; Half-time: 12-14: Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 16,237