Newcastle Thunder claim first-ever win over Batley Bulldogs

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 34 BATLEY BULLDOGS 20

PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Sunday

NEWCASTLE enjoyed their first-ever win over Batley thanks in no small part to Brad Ward’s four-try haul.

At the 17th time of asking, after 14 defeats and two draws as either Gateshead or Newcastle, Thunder got the better of the Bulldogs with their bench also playing a key role, and their reward is a quarter-final tie at Widnes.

It was an entertaining affair in near-perfect conditions, with the action started by Batley winger Derrell Olpherts who was making his 250th career appearance against one of his former sides.

Olpherts pounced on a loose Thunder pass to run in from 20 metres and Ben Reynolds converted to put Batley six points up after as many minutes.

But four minutes later Ward scored his first of the afternoon with an acrobatic finish in the corner from a Joe Law pass.

On 16 minutes Thunder forced a knock-on and Jordan Lipp found Andy Djeukessi to score in the right corner.

Then a high kick on the last saw Ward take the ball high and score his second.

The only downside was that Taylor Pemberton failed to convert any of those three efforts, meaning Batley drew level on 27 minutes when Reynolds goaled after Josh Woods put a flat kick in and the ricochet found Dane Manning for a try his performance deserved.

With the game tied up at 12-12 the next score felt crucial. It was Thunder who got it as Law went over from a lovely delayed pass from Nikau Williams, who took over the kicking duties successfully.

Batley did threaten through the excellent Manning who carried hard but found support was slow to reach him.

The last action of the half saw Newcastle concede a penalty on the hooter which Reynolds converted to cut his side’s deficit to 18-14.

It was Ward who scored the crucial breakthrough try seven minutes into the second half, on the end of a pass by Williams who again converted.

That seemed to take the energy out of Batley, and the try of the game came on 56 minutes as Williams kicked high on the last with Ward taking the ball high above his head and dragging two defenders over the line to score his fourth, again improved by Williams.

Batley did try and find a way back in but lacked composure to finish off opportunities.

The hosts’ final try of the game came on 72 minutes after Pemberton was tackled high. Thunder kicked for position and Pemberton did a show-and-go to score. Williams missed his only conversion but the contest was now over.

Late in the game, Olpherts was shown a yellow card for contact with the head of Pemberton.

Despite that, Batley had the last say as Reynolds grubbered through for Woods to score against his old side and Reynolds converted.

GAMESTAR: Brad Ward scored four tries including two via excellent individual pieces of skill.

GAMEBREAKER: Ward’s first try of the second half took the game away from Batley.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

2 Andy Djeukessi

3 Joe Law

4 Jude Ferreira

5 Brad Ward

31 Nikau Williams

9 Taylor Pemberton

8 Bailey Antrobus

30 Tom Inman

15 Brenden Santi

11 Harvey Reynolds

24 Matty Foster

17 King Vuniyayawa

Subs (all used)

10 Ryan Jackson

12 Noah Whittingham

16 Leo Tennison

18 Ukuma Ta’ai

Tries: Ward (10, 24, 47, 56), Djeukessi (16), Law (32), Pemberton (72)

Goals: Pemberton 0/3, Williams 3/4

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

20 Jack Hudson

3 Ollie Greensmith

25 Derrell Olpherts

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

9 Alistair Leak

13 Robson Stevens

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

18 Evan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

12 Lucas Walshaw

16 Michael Ward

19 Jonah Parsons

– Cain Robb

Tries: Olpherts (6), Manning (27), Woods (80)

Goals: Reynolds 4/4

Sin bin: Olpherts (78) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12, 18-14; 24-14, 30-14, 34-14, 34-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Brad Ward; Bulldogs: Dane Manning

Penalty count: 4-9

Half-time: 18-14

Referee: Kevin Moore