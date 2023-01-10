Newcastle Thunder continue preparations for 2023 Championship season by signing up former Wakefield Trinity academy graduate

NEWCASTLE THUNDER have continued their preparations for the 2023 Championship season with the capture of former Wakefield Trinity starlet and academy prospect Mac Walsh.

Walsh has joined the club on a one-year deal. The centre had previously been a part of the academy system at Super League side Wakefield Trinity before a decision to put his education first saw him move to study in the North East at Newcastle University.

The outside back initially crossed codes and was part of the university’s rugby union side but has since gone back to his roots and joined up with the Thunder first team.

Speaking on his decision to sign for the club, Walsh said: “I’m really excited to have signed for Thunder and get back to playing rugby league.

“Newcastle’s a great city and I’m really enjoying my time here.

“It’s been great meeting up with the lads in training and I look forward to what the season has in store for the club.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach, Chris Thorman said: “Mac is currently a Newcastle University student but has gone through the academy system at Wakefield Trinity.

“He probably could have stayed with them and got himself a Super League contract, but in a decision to put his education first he took up the course at Newcastle University, which is something very admirable and shows the type of character he is.

“I had heard some great things about Mac and knew Mark Applegarth, head coach at Wakefield, held him in really high regard, so we invited him down to train with the squad and see how he got on.

“He really did impress. He’s only 18 so a young lad, but he’s well put together physically. He moves well, he’s athletic and very capable in the gym. Adding those things together with what he brings on the field, there really is a lot of potential in his game and I look forward to working with him on it.

“From the club’s perspective, our ties with the universities in the region is another pathway we’ve highlighted that can lead into the first team potentially. These connections are only going to help the club grow moving forward.”