Newcastle Thunder thrash Batley Bulldogs to move second

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 52 BATLEY BULLDOGS 8
PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Saturday
NEWCASTLE scored ten tries in a fine display of running rugby to see off Batley.
This is the kind of performance that Thunder, who at full-time sat second in the table, have been threatening as they proved that when they go wide, they entertain.
Newcastle started well but their attacks were seen out by stubborn defence by Batley, who were rewarded when Robbie Butterworth found Joe Burton to go in the right corner for an early 0-4 lead, with Ben Reynolds unable to convert.
Thunder scored their first try of the game to break Batley on 19 minutes when Jordan Lipp went on the outside and found Andy Djeukessi to run in from his own half, rounding the last defender to tie the game up.
With Newcastle looking dangerous when they went wide, Batley couldn’t cope with the pace of the play, and the hosts took the lead when Jude Ferreira went over following Brad Ward contesting a crossfield kick from Nikau Williams.
Harvey Reynolds had a big hand in Ferreira’s second of the afternoon on 31 minutes as his neat offload sent him over to extend their lead to 12-4.
This was the first of four tries – three converted by Will Roberts – in the last ten minutes of the first half that took the game away from Batley.
In that time, Thunder were at their free-flowing best. Reynolds assisted again brilliantly to send Williams over to score. Shortly after, Williams and Lipp combined for the former to score a second.
The final score of the half was an excellent solo effort from Jack Smith who turned on the gas on the outside, rounded two defenders and scored the try of the game, making it 30-4 to leave Batley stunned.
In a similar fashion to the first half, it was Batley who started brighter in the second half. A late hit on Ben Reynolds earned them territory, which led to Jack Hudson going over in the corner. Josh Woods missed the conversion.
That Batley try sent Thunder back into action; they responded on 51 minutes when Roberts found Smith who then made space from somewhere to return for Roberts to score another good interplay try.
Roberts made his mark on the next try too as his show-and-go drew a late hit from Butterworth, finding John Sagaga to score.
Jack Smith converted as Roberts went off for an HIA and Butterworth was shown a yellow card for a late challenge.
During the twelve-man period and for the rest of the game, Batley came back into it and had chances but they couldn’t convert.
On 71 minutes, Tom Inman scored Thunder’s ninth try of the afternoon as he darted from dummy-half following a strong King Vuniyayawa carry.
The final try of the game was another nice move from Newcastle as Mitch Clark carried and offloaded to Lipp, who then found Roberts after he passed his HIA. He went over to score, and Smith added his third conversion from three attempts to give his side a convincing victory.
GAMESTAR: Harvey Reynolds carried hard and his offloads played a key part in Newcastle’s victory.
GAMEBREAKER: Four tries in ten minutes before half-time as Thunder took the game away from Batley.
MATCHFACTS
THUNDER
23 Jordan Lipp
2 Andy Djeukessi
4 Jude Ferreira
25 Jack Smith
5 Brad Ward
31 Nikau Williams
7 Will Roberts
8 Bailey Antrobus
30 Tom Inman
15 Brenden Santi
11 Harvey Reynolds
22 John Sagaga
17 King Vuniyayawa
Subs (all used)
9 Taylor Pemberton
10 Ryan Jackson
12 Noah Whittingham
20 Mitch Clark
Tries: Djeukessi (18), Ferreira (24, 30), Williams (35, 38), Smith (40), Roberts (51, 79), Sagaga (58), Inman (71)
Goals: Roberts 3/7, Smith 3/3
BULLDOGS
1 Robbie Butterworth
2 Joe Burton
25 Derrell Olpherts
3 Ollie Greensmith
20 Jack Hudson
6 Ben Reynolds
7 Josh Woods
17 Liam Kirk
9 Alistair Leak
13 Robson Stevens
11 Dane Manning
15 Nyle Flynn
18 Evan Hodgson
Subs (all used)
14 Ben White
16 Michael Ward
19 Jonah Parsons
24 Akim Matvejev
Tries: Burton (13), Hudson (46)
Goals: Reynolds 0/1, Woods 0/1
Sin bin: Butterworth (58) – late tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 8-4, 12-4, 18-4, 24-4, 30-4; 30-8, 34-8, 40-8, 46-8, 52-8
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Thunder: Harvey Reynolds; Bulldogs: Jonah Parsons
Penalty count: 5-6
Half-time: 30-4
Referee: Adam Williams