Newcastle Thunder thrash Batley Bulldogs to move second

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 52 BATLEY BULLDOGS 8

PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Saturday

NEWCASTLE scored ten tries in a fine display of running rugby to see off Batley.

This is the kind of performance that Thunder, who at full-time sat second in the table, have been threatening as they proved that when they go wide, they entertain.

Newcastle started well but their attacks were seen out by stubborn defence by Batley, who were rewarded when Robbie Butterworth found Joe Burton to go in the right corner for an early 0-4 lead, with Ben Reynolds unable to convert.

Thunder scored their first try of the game to break Batley on 19 minutes when Jordan Lipp went on the outside and found Andy Djeukessi to run in from his own half, rounding the last defender to tie the game up.

With Newcastle looking dangerous when they went wide, Batley couldn’t cope with the pace of the play, and the hosts took the lead when Jude Ferreira went over following Brad Ward contesting a crossfield kick from Nikau Williams.

Harvey Reynolds had a big hand in Ferreira’s second of the afternoon on 31 minutes as his neat offload sent him over to extend their lead to 12-4.

This was the first of four tries – three converted by Will Roberts – in the last ten minutes of the first half that took the game away from Batley.

In that time, Thunder were at their free-flowing best. Reynolds assisted again brilliantly to send Williams over to score. Shortly after, Williams and Lipp combined for the former to score a second.

The final score of the half was an excellent solo effort from Jack Smith who turned on the gas on the outside, rounded two defenders and scored the try of the game, making it 30-4 to leave Batley stunned.

In a similar fashion to the first half, it was Batley who started brighter in the second half. A late hit on Ben Reynolds earned them territory, which led to Jack Hudson going over in the corner. Josh Woods missed the conversion.

That Batley try sent Thunder back into action; they responded on 51 minutes when Roberts found Smith who then made space from somewhere to return for Roberts to score another good interplay try.

Roberts made his mark on the next try too as his show-and-go drew a late hit from Butterworth, finding John Sagaga to score.

Jack Smith converted as Roberts went off for an HIA and Butterworth was shown a yellow card for a late challenge.

During the twelve-man period and for the rest of the game, Batley came back into it and had chances but they couldn’t convert.

On 71 minutes, Tom Inman scored Thunder’s ninth try of the afternoon as he darted from dummy-half following a strong King Vuniyayawa carry.

The final try of the game was another nice move from Newcastle as Mitch Clark carried and offloaded to Lipp, who then found Roberts after he passed his HIA. He went over to score, and Smith added his third conversion from three attempts to give his side a convincing victory.

GAMESTAR: Harvey Reynolds carried hard and his offloads played a key part in Newcastle’s victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Four tries in ten minutes before half-time as Thunder took the game away from Batley.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

23 Jordan Lipp

2 Andy Djeukessi

4 Jude Ferreira

25 Jack Smith

5 Brad Ward

31 Nikau Williams

7 Will Roberts

8 Bailey Antrobus

30 Tom Inman

15 Brenden Santi

11 Harvey Reynolds

22 John Sagaga

17 King Vuniyayawa

Subs (all used)

9 Taylor Pemberton

10 Ryan Jackson

12 Noah Whittingham

20 Mitch Clark

Tries: Djeukessi (18), Ferreira (24, 30), Williams (35, 38), Smith (40), Roberts (51, 79), Sagaga (58), Inman (71)

Goals: Roberts 3/7, Smith 3/3

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

25 Derrell Olpherts

3 Ollie Greensmith

20 Jack Hudson

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

9 Alistair Leak

13 Robson Stevens

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

18 Evan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

14 Ben White

16 Michael Ward

19 Jonah Parsons

24 Akim Matvejev

Tries: Burton (13), Hudson (46)

Goals: Reynolds 0/1, Woods 0/1

Sin bin: Butterworth (58) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 8-4, 12-4, 18-4, 24-4, 30-4; 30-8, 34-8, 40-8, 46-8, 52-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Harvey Reynolds; Bulldogs: Jonah Parsons

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 30-4

Referee: Adam Williams