Nigel Wood appointed permanent chairman of the RFL

NIGEL WOOD OBE has been appointed permanent chairman of the RFL, with four Independent Non-Executive Directors also appointed.

All the candidates had been selected by the RFL Nominations Committee last month and Council members today voted in favour of their proposals at a meeting in Salford.

Dermot Power and Lord Jonathan Caine will serve for a four-year period while Sara Symington has been appointed for three years and Emma Rosewarne MBE will sit until March 2028.

Wood, who was RFL chief executive from 2011 to 2018, will serve until March 2027 with the option for the new, independent and permanent RFL Board to extend his stint by a further fixed term of 12 months.

He returned to the RFL Board as Senior Executive Director last spring.

Wood, appointed as RL Commercial chair in June, said: “I am honoured and grateful that members have voted for me to Chair the RFL Board as we undertake important work in our bid to grow the sport.

“There is much to be enthused about as Super League celebrates its 30th birthday and we continue to implement the important findings of our Strategic Review.

“With the rest of the Board also now confirmed, I’m looking forward to working together with all of Rugby League’s stakeholders as we formulate a strategic plan of delivery and change.”

Members also voted to admit the new Salford Red Devils club with the Articles of Association amended.