Nigel Wood breaks silence on RFL move following Bradford Bulls spell

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the Nigel Wood OBE is stepping down from his position of Chairman of the club, to undertake a Strategic Review of the Sport on behalf of the RFL Clubs and to become Interim Chairman of the RFL.

Wood said: “I have been asked to lead a comprehensive review of where the sport currently is and where the clubs, who after all are the shareholders, would like it to go. It is entirely proper that such a review is undertaken from as independent a perspective as possible, so I have reluctantly advised the Board that I will stand down.

“I believe the club is now in the strongest shape it has been for some years, with a dynamic and powered up ownership group, full of passion and brimming with energy for the future.

“It has been five long years, but we have returned the club to Bradford, which was our first objective, restored the stadium to the club’s ownership, which gives the club a chance to develop, and hopefully have built a strong playing group, under a renowned Bradford coach to move us forward.”

“I’d like to close by thanking the staff, led magnificently by our CEO Jason Hirst and all of the numerous other volunteers who make the club what it is.”