Nine stars in line for debuts as Hull FC boss Tony Smith and Castleford head coach Lee Radford name squads for Super League clash

HULL FC take on Castleford Tigers this Sunday in both sides’ first Super League game of the season.

Four players could make their debuts for the Black and Whites in Tony Smith’s first outing as Hull boss with Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer all included in the 21-man squad.

Andre Savelio and Ligi Sao have also been named but Carlos Tuimavave is absent.

Meanwhile, new half-back duo Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, along with Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha are amongst the new Castleford tigers recruits included in the squad. Albert Vete will also be debuting for the Tigers.

There is, however, no Greg Eden for the Tigers.

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer