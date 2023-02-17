Nine stars in line for debuts as Hull FC boss Tony Smith and Castleford head coach Lee Radford name squads for Super League clash

HULL FC take on Castleford Tigers this Sunday in both sides’ first Super League game of the season.
Four players could make their debuts for the Black and Whites in Tony Smith’s first outing as Hull boss with Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer all included in the 21-man squad.
Andre Savelio and Ligi Sao have also been named but Carlos Tuimavave is absent.
Meanwhile, new half-back duo Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, along with Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha are amongst the new Castleford tigers recruits included in the squad. Albert Vete will also be debuting for the Tigers.
There is, however, no Greg Eden for the Tigers.
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
21 Jake Mamo
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
32 Liam Watts