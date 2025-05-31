North Queensland Cowboys edge Wests Tigers in thriller

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 32 WESTS TIGERS 28

CALLUM WALKER, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

IN a match that had just about everything, the Cowboys managed to cling on by the skin of their teeth after Wests almost fought back from 26 points down.

There probably hasn’t been a worse start to a game in 2025 than the one engineered by Wests here, with John Bateman and Jaxon Purdue crossing in the opening 17 minutes as Jarome Luai was sinbinned for a professional foul.

Starford To’a managed to cross to stem the tide somewhat, but Scott Drinkwater’s effort on the stroke of half-time as Adam Doueihi this time sat in the sinbin for a professional foul, sent the hosts into an 18-6 lead at the break.

Jeremiah Nanai dotted down immediately following the resumption with Jaxson Paulo and Tom Dearden efforts sending the Cowboys 32-6 up on the hour.

Credit to the Tigers, though, and after To’a grabbed a second along with Heath Mason and Charlie Staines four-pointers, the visitors were back to within ten points at 32-22.

And when Jahream Bula streaked home with four minutes to go, North Queensland were suddenly holding on for dear life – something which they achieved against a Wests barrage.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Zac Laybutt, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Jaxson Paulo, 6 Jaxon Purdue, 7 Tom Dearden (C), 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Sam McIntyre, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Harrison Edwards, 15 Kai O’Donnell, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess

Tries: Bateman (14), Purdue (17), Drinkwater (40), Nanai (41), Paulo (46), Dearden (58); Goals: Drinkwater 4/7

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Charlie Staines, 6 Heath Mason, 7 Jahrome Luai (C), 8 Terrell May, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Royce Hunt, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Brent Naden, 15 Jack Bird, 16 Sione Fainu, 17 Tony Sukkar

Tries: To’a (25, 63), Mason (65), Staines (68), Bula (76); Goals: Doueihi 4/5; Sin bin: Luai (12) – professional foul, Doueihi (37) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 18-6; 22-6, 26-6, 32-6, 32-12, 32-18, 32-24, 32-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Tom Dearden; Tigers: Starford To’a

Penalty count: 3-3; Half-time: 18-6; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 17,470