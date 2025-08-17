North Queensland Cowboys humble Newcastle Knights

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 38 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 4

TOM SMITH, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Sunday

SCOTT DRINKWATER enjoyed a day out as North Queensland humbled Newcastle in the final match of round 24.

The fullback scored the Cowboys’ first and last tries, booted seven goals and assisted two more four-pointers to give the Townsville crowd something to cheer about at the end of a tough campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Connor Votano made his NRL debut at fullback for Newcastle, but couldn’t kick-start the Knights’ faltering attack, which has now lost six straight.

The win means the Cowboys cannot take out the wooden spoon, while the Knights remain locked in a battle at the bottom with the Titans.

In an interesting footnote, referee Jarrod Cole – who recovered from a heart attack a few seasons ago – made his NRL debut.

Drinkwater’s opener inside four minutes set the tone, before Votano spilled a chance for a dream start then Drinkwater nailed a penalty-goal.

The Bunker sin-binned Reece Robson for tackling Jacob Saifiti without the ball, but the 12-man Cowboys repelled the Knights – including Drinkwater’s miracle try-saver on Saifiti.

Tom Dearden snaffled a dropped ball and Braidon Burns sprinted 85 metres for an intercept try before the break.

Jaxon Purdue continued the rout before Dom Young notched Newcastle’s only points off a Jake Arthur bomb.

But Jeremiah Nanai touched down a Drinkwater kick and Drinkwater combined with Dearden to finish it off in style.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 18 Viliami Vailea, 5 Braidon Burns, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 4 Zac Laybutt, 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Harrison Edwards, 16 Kai O’Donnell, 17 Thomas Mikaele

Tries: Drinkwater (4, 72), Dearden (30), Burns (32), Purdue (47), Nanai (67); Goals: Drinkwater 7/7; Sin bin: Robson (19) – professional foul

KNIGHTS: 1 Connor Votano, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Jermaine McEwen, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Tyson Frizell. Subs (all used): 14 Matthew Arthur, 15 Mat Croker, 16 Thomas Cant, 17 Brodie Jones

Tries: Young (54); Goals: Votano 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0; 26-0, 26-4, 32-4, 38-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater; Knights: Tyson Frizell

Penalty count: 5-5; Half-time: 20-0; Referee: Jarrod Cole; Attendance: 16,640