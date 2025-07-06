North Wales Crusaders blitz Workington Town in top-of-table showdown

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 56 WORKINGTON TOWN 22

DAVE PARKINSON, Stadiwm CSM, Sunday

JORDY GIBSON pulled the strings as North Wales stayed top of the table after a superb second-half blitz.

As the home fans revelled in a 15-minute five-try spell, Workington looked powerless to stop Crusaders as they came right through the middle – but up until the 58th minute, this was a real contest.

It was a flying start for North Wales, with two tries in the first seven minutes as they caught Town cold.

The first went the way of Gibson, who spun and pirouetted in from close range. Jamie Dallimore added the first of eight goals in a personal 20-point haul.

When Workington gave a penalty away on the halfway line, North Wales were more than good enough to make it count when 36-year old Patrick Ah Van broke on the left after the spine linked perfectly.

Workington charged back into the game with the next two tries.

Their first came after 13 minutes, when Ross Ainley crashed through from close range. Jake Carter goaled.

And when Dave Eccleston contested a ball with Jack Holmes, it came infield for Rio Corkill to score. It was too far out for Carter to convert, so it was 10-10.

North Wales responded again after 22 minutes when Ah Van handed the ball on for top scorer Ollie Brookes to go in wide out for his 17th try of the season.

Then five minutes later, Olly Davies proved too light on his feet from close range, touching down at the side of the posts for Dallimore to goal and make it 20-10.

The teams traded field position as the half went on. Ainley was held up over the line and Workington were on the back foot when North Wales forced an error from Zarrin Galea, but repelled the hosts until the end of the half, when Ah Van looked to break free again. only to be brought back for a forward pass.

The sides went set for set at the start of the second half, with Workington getting back within a score when on 51 minutes, Jack Stephenson came through to latch onto a Carter kick after a fumble in midfield. Carter converted.

Six minutes later when Jonny Hutton spilled the ball inside his own 20, North Wales didn’t look back.

After a penalty and a couple of set restarts, Anthony Walker charged through the middle for the first of his side’s five-try onslaught, all converted.

Sam Wilde added his 15th of the season and by the time Cole Oakley forced his way over in the 65th minute, Workington were chasing the game.

It got even better for the home side as the outstanding Gibson scored his second try after 68 minutes, and a rare run from Dallimore brought him a touchdown seven minutes from the end.

Workington contested the restart and Cooper Howlett scored a consolation, improved by Carter, but North Wales finished worthy winners and struck again just before the final hooter when Joe Baldwin went over from dummy-half and Dallimore added his final goal.

GAMESTAR: Jordy Gibson had a great game for North Wales, whether directing his side around the field, kicking intelligently or grabbing the scoring headlines himself.

GAMEBREAKER: The error from Workington’s Jonny Hutton after 56 minutes meant momentum went Crusaders’ way, and they were ruthless in this period.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

2 Jack Holmes

3 Kieran Taylor

5 Patrick Ah Van

21 Ollie Brookes

7 Jordy Gibson

22 Jamie Dallimore

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

10 Chris Barratt

12 Cole Oakley

11 Sam Wilde

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

19 Josh Eaves

18 Liam Cooper

23 Paddy Jones

32 Anthony Walker

Tries: Gibson (4, 68), Ah Van (7), Brookes (22), Davies (27), Walker (58), Wilde (61), Oakley (65), Dallimore (73), Baldwin (79)

Goals: Dallimore 8/10

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

5 Jonny Hutton

29 Spencer Fulton

3 Rio Corkill

20 Dave Eccleston

28 Jake Carter

9 Jamie Doran

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

24 Lucas Castle

30 Lennon Clark

23 Zach Jebson

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

11 Cooper Howlett

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

19 Grant Reid

26 Akim Matvejev

Tries: Ainley (13), Corkill (18), Stephenson (51), Howlett (76)

Goals: Carter 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 10-10, 14-10, 20-10; 20-16, 26-16, 32-16, 38-16, 44-16, 50-16, 50-22, 56-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Jordy Gibson; Town: Ross Ainley

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 20-10

Referee: Liam Bland