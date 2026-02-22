North Wales Crusaders grind down Newcastle Thunder

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 20 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 30

PHIL WORLD, Crow Trees, Sunday

NORTH WALES produced a powerful performance to grind Newcastle down and earn an impressive victory in the north east.

Dean Muir’s side demonstrated a first-half defensive masterclass, going in 8-4 ahead despite coming under heavy fire, which laid the platform for their deserved first away success of the year.

Thunder have two weeks to regroup after two home defeats on the spin which have decisively put an end to their impressive start.

North Wales started the game strongly and forced Thunder into an early knock-on. Crusaders used their first sets to tie in the defence before Patrick Ah Van went over to score his first try of the afternoon.

A home response was quick in coming as Brad Ward was played in to level, with neither try converted.

The game then became quite cagey with Crusaders using the likes of Mark Ioane and Ah Van to soften the defence, while Newcastle responded with Ryan Jackson and Brenden Santi prominent in the middle.

Will Roberts and Dec Patton both kicked intelligently for their respective sides and it took until the 20th minute for the next try, when Luke Forber scored his first of the afternoon in the corner.

The next period of the game saw Thunder pile the pressure on the Crusaders’ line, which crucially stood firm and set the platform for their victory.

After half-time respite, North Wales extended their lead within two minutes of the restart as Forber went over for his second try after his team sucked in the Newcastle defence and went wide. Patton added his first goal at the third attempt.

Thunder responded through Jordan Lipp, who took an inside pass from a Joe Law break, and Myles Harrison, kicking the first of two goals, to bring the game back to four points.

But North Wales responded with back-to-back tries. The first saw Cole Oakley run a lovely line from close range to score against a tiring defence on the hour, improved by Patton.

The second was the try of the game as Thunder kicked through on the last and Jayden Hatton did brilliantly to take the ball deep in his half and go the length. He brushed off a valiant tackle from Roberts who had made ground, but ultimately Hatton’s strength and power got him over the line for a memorable effort.

With the game at 10-24, the try that sealed the victory for Crusaders was scored by star man Ah Van with a hard carry to the line and converted by Jordy Gibson.

Thunder did rally late on and looked at their most dangerous when they worked the wide channels themselves, scoring twice in the final five minutes.

The hard-working Ward got his second of the afternoon in the corner, then Santi went over from close range after the ball was kept alive.

Former Newcastle man Josh Eaves was yellow-carded as the hooter went for slowing the ball but an otherwise well-drilled Crusaders could celebrate a fine success.

GAMESTAR: Patrick Ah Van’s physicality caused the Newcastle defence problems throughout the game.

GAMEBREAKER: The North Wales defensive effort in the first half that kept out repeated Thunder sets.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

25 Jack Smith

3 Joe Law

1 Myles Harrison

5 Brad Ward

6 Cody Hunter

7 Will Roberts

10 Ryan Jackson

9 Taylor Pemberton

15 Brenden Santi

11 Harvey Reynolds

12 Noah Whittingham

30 Tom Inman

Subs (all used)

14 Maxime Rostang

16 Leo Tennison

18 Ukuma Ta’ai

28 Tyler Walton

Tries: Ward (6, 75), Lipp (45), Santi (78)

Goals: Harrison 2/4

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

23 Greg Eden

3 Jayden Hatton

26 Patrick Ah Van

5 Luke Forber

6 Dec Patton

7 Jordy Gibson

16 Mark Ioane

9 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

4 Jake Spedding

12 Cole Oakley

25 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Joe Baldwin

13 Pat Moran

8 Ant Walker

17 Ashton Robinson

Tries: Ah Van (3, 71), Forber (20, 42), Oakley (60), Hatton (64)

Goals: Patton 2/4, Gibson 1/2

Sin bin: Eaves (80) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 4-8; 4-14, 10-14, 10-20, 10-24, 10-30, 14-30, 20-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: Brad Ward; Crusaders: Patrick Ah Van

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 4-8

Referee: Matty Lynn