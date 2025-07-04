NRL forward Jazz Tevaga predicted to be prime signing for Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY recruitment manager Steve Mills says the ambitious club have made a “statement signing” in Samoa forward Jazz Tevaga.

The 29-year-old Manly Sea Eagles and former New Zealand Warriors star will arrive for next season on a two-year contract.

Christchurch-born Tevaga, a hooker or loose-forward who has seven caps and has also represented Maori All Stars, played 138 times in the NRL for the Warriors before moving to Manly for the current campaign.

A hit with the north Sydney side’s supporters, Wakefield have landed him in the face of interest from other clubs.

Tevaga played for Samoa in the 2017 World Cup and was part of their squad for last year’s Test series in England.

He will further toughen a pack which has underpinned an encouraging return to Super League by Daryl Powell’s team.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have secured a player of Jazz Tevaga’s quality,” said Mills.

“He’s proven himself at the highest level in the NRL, and his toughness, leadership and relentless attitude are exactly what we want.

“This is a statement signing for us — Jazz brings real bite through the middle and sets a standard that lifts everyone around him.

“We believe he’ll be a huge influence both on and off the field as we continue to build something special here.”

Powell added: “We are delighted to capture Jazz for the next two years.

“He is a high-quality, high-energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League.

“Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is, and I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime.”

Tevaga said: “I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career.

“The club have a strong vision for the future and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”