NRLW round-up: North Queensland Cowboys move up while top three win big

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS leapt into the top four with the biggest win of a weekend that contained many one-sided games.

They were well on their way to a 26-0 home victory over CANBERRA RAIDERS, who continue to prop up the division, when Abigail Roache scored inside the opening two minutes and Emma Manzelmann added the first of her two conversions.

Jasmine Peters scored their second try, Rosie Kelly kicked a penalty-goal, Roache crossed again and Krystal Blackwell scored a four-minute double to complete the victory.

The three teams ahead of the Cowboys were also big winners, including unbeaten leaders SYDNEY ROOSTERS who accounted for CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 42-22.

Despite the score it was never truly a contest, the Roosters leading 32-0 at half-time with Isabelle Kelly’s double accompanying tries by Jasmin Strange, Macie Carlile, Corban Baxter and Rima Butler.

Butler touched down again after the break (improved by Jocelyn Kelleher, her fifth conversion), as did Mia Wood, but the Bulldogs won the second half with tries from Elizabeth MacGregor (two), Monica Tagoai and Ashleigh Quinlan, all but one converted by Tayla Preston.

Second-placed BRISBANE BRONCOS and third-placed NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS enjoyed identical 6-30 away wins, at ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS and PARRAMATTA EELS respectively.

The Broncos conceded first, Teagen Berry’s try goaled by Raecene McGregor, but Julia Robinson hit back on the stroke of half-time and Brianna Clark levelled with the conversion.

Kerry Johnson put Brisbane ahead soon after the restart and Clark converted her own try scored while Berry was in the sin bin for a professional foul, having also kicked a penalty following that offence.

Tries from Tamika Upton and Chelsea Lenarduzzi, both converted by Romy Teitzel, put the seal on success for Brisbane, who finished with Ali Brigginshaw in the bin, also for a professional foul.

Newcastle were always in front at Parramatta, with tries by Tess Staines and Tenika Willison, both goaled by flawless kicker Jesse Southwell, putting them 0-12 ahead at the interval.

Elsie Albert’s try, goaled by Rachael Pearson, briefly pegged the Knights back but further efforts from Yasmin Clydsdale, Sheridan Gallagher and Kayla Romaniuk eased them home.

The Eels fall from fourth to sixth, with CRONULLA SHARKS now in the play-off positions after holding on for a 20-16 home success against still-winless WESTS TIGERS.

Cassie Staples’ double, alongside Manilita Takapautolo and Georgia Ravics tries plus two Chantay Kiria-Ratu goals, put the Sharks eight points in front.

But Caitlin Turnbull’s second try, unconverted after Losana Latu previously improved scores by Turnbull and Salma Nour, left Cronulla hanging on for the final twelve minutes.

Like Cronulla, GOLD COAST TITANS secured a second win of the campaign, 10-20 at NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS.

Lily Patson, Georgia Grey and Lily-Rose Kolc tries, the first converted by Lauren Brown, put the Titans 0-14 up before Payton Takimoana pegged four points back on the stroke of half-time.

Jaime Chapman responded for Gold Coast and Brown added her second goal before Patricia Meliepo converted Metanoia Fotu-Moala’s try for the hosts ten minutes from time.

Results

Saturday 26 July

New Zealand Warriors 10 Gold Coast Titans 20

Sydney Roosters 42 Canterbury Bulldogs 22

North Queensland Cowboys 26 Canberra Raiders 0

Sunday 27 July

Parramatta Eels 6 Newcastle Knights 30

St George Illawarra Dragons 6 Brisbane Broncos 30

Cronulla Sharks 20 Wests Tigers 16

Fixtures

Saturday 2 August

Gold Coast Titans v Canterbury Bulldogs (3.15am)

Wests Tigers v Sydney Roosters (5.15am)

Brisbane Broncos v Cronulla Sharks (7.15am)

Sunday 3 August

North Queensland Cowboys v New Zealand Warriors (2.50am)

Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders (4.45am)

Parramatta Eels v St George Illawarra Dragons (6.45am)

(All UK time, all on Sky Sports and Watch NRL)

Table

Sydney Roosters 8 pts

Brisbane Broncos 6 pts

Newcastle Knights 6 pts

North Queensland Cowboys 6 pts

Cronulla Sharks 4 pts

Parramatta Eels 4 pts

Canterbury Bulldogs 4 pts

St George Illawarra Dragons 4 pts

Gold Coast Titans 4 pts

New Zealand Warriors 2 pts

Wests Tigers 0 pts

Canberra Raiders 0 pts