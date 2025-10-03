Officials confirmed for NCL finals

FREDDIE LINCOLN will referee tomorrow’s National Conference League Grand Final between Siddal and West Hull.

His touch-judges for the game, at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers (2.30pm) are Reece Schofield and Ollie Maddock. Tony Hall and Paul Clayton have been appointed as in-goal judges, while Tom Bell is reserve referee. Liam Grundy will oversee interchanges.

The Division One Promotion Play-Off Final, in which Ince Rose Bridge will take on Stanningley at the same venue at 12.30pm, will be officiated by Ollie Salmon. Touch-judges are Mat Bolton and Craig Regan; George Cox and Josh Kinsley will rule on in-goals and Owen Taylor is reserve. The interchange official is James Broomhead.

Across the Pennines, where Pilkington Recs entertain Hensingham in the Division Two Promotion Play-Off decider, the match will be refereed by Josh Pemberton. His touch-judges will be Tyler Topping and Shea Harrison, and the reserve officials are Naz Khan an Lewis O’Brien.