Oldham edge Featherstone Rovers in thrilling preview of 1895 Cup tie

OLDHAM 30 FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 28

IAN WILSON, Boundary Park, Sunday

BOTH sides came into this return to league action knowing that they had been paired again, at Boundary Park, in the draw for the 1895 Cup semi-finals that was made here just before kick-off.

They then proceeded to produce an absolute cracker of a contest that kept a very healthy crowd on tenterhooks until the very end.

If the semi-final is as enthralling, we shall all be magnificently entertained.

It was one of those contests which saw each side dominant for periods in turn. And this was even true within the final quarter, at the start of which the scores were locked at 24-24, and it seemed anyone’s match to win.

First Rovers’ hard-working pack, and their classy ball-players, took momentum away from the home side, who had just previously pulled level from a 12-point deficit, via Jordan Turner’s power close in, and superb left-to-right passing setting Jack Johnson free in the corner.

Somehow Oldham’s defence held out against fierce Fev pressure, though Connor Wynne had ‘tries’ chalked off in the 64th and 68th minutes for a foot in touch and a forward pass respectively.

Then the Roughyeds had to survive what seemed an age defending their own line for set after set.

In hindsight, this period probably determined the final result, because it ended with the penultimate switch in dominance.

In the 74th minute, George Hirst was laid out by a head tackle, and when he eventually recovered, the officials found no mitigation, even though there did not seem to be any real intent by the perpetrator, and Gadwin Springer had to walk.

Almost immediately came the match-winning try, when a superb Josh Drinkwater chip to the right on the last tackle of the set after the dismissal was caught superbly by the leaping Iain Thornley, who was able to touch down even though very nearly held up. Drinkwater’s ice-cool conversion established a vital – in the event – six-point lead.

This was not the end of the drama, inevitably, in this match.

Featherstone’s twelve men managed a 79th minute try of their own off a crossfield kick, with the impressive Josh Hardcastle getting the touchdown. But Ben Reynolds’ attempt to convert from the sideline, and then Ryan Hampshire’s brave effort to kick a penalty goal from 55 metres out as the final hooter blew, were both unsuccessful, and the game was done.

The first three quarters also saw some cracking action, it should be said.

Rovers had all the early pressure, until a quality Reynolds lobbed pass set Wynne free to score in the left-hand corner.

But immediately the dominance was reversed, with Jay Chapelhow from close range, and Nene Macdonald, off another superb Drinkwater crosskick, putting Oldham 12-4 ahead.

But back came the visitors, and they completely mastered Oldham for the next 30 minutes either side of half-time. Four tries in this period – but crucially only two converted, by Danny Addy – took them into a 24-12 lead.

Hardcastle got the first, from close range through weak tackling, and then others for Wynne – a carbon copy of his first – substitute Connor Jones, in support of a grubber, and finally Bailey O’Connor, off a ricocheting Jones kick.

GAMESTAR: Josh Drinkwater’s accuracy with the boot was the match-winning fact – five conversions from five, as against Rovers’ two from seven. And he did many more impressive things too.

GAMEBREAKER: Rovers missed two – admittedly tricky – kicks at goal in the final two minutes, when just two points in arrears.

MATCHFACTS

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togagae

20 Jack Johnson

4 Iain Thornley

3 Jordan Turner

36 Nene Macdonald

7 Riley Dean

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

13 Adam Milner

15 Jay Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

30 George Hirst

21 Lewis Baxter

Subs (all used)

16 Pat Moran

14 Bailey Aldridge

19 Ted Chapelhow

10 Owen Farnworth

Tries: J Chapelhow (15), Macdonald (17), Turner (51), Johnson (57), Thornley (76)

Goals: Drinkwater 5/5

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

5 Gareth Gale

24 Bailey O’Connor

4 Jayden Hatton

23 Connor Wynne

6 Ben Reynolds

27 Ryan Hampshire

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

20 Josh Hardcastle

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

19 Robson Stevens

21 Jordan Williams

37 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Wynne (13, 28), Hardcastle (23, 79), Jones (38), O’Connor (42)

Goals: Hampshire 0/2, Addy 2/4, Reynolds 0/1

Dismissal: Springer (74) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 12-4, 12-8, 12-12, 12-18; 12-24, 18-24, 24-24, 30-24, 30-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Oldham: Josh Drinkwater; Rovers: Josh Hardcastle

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 12-18

Referee: Cameron Worsley

Attendance: 1,660