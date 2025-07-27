Oldham overwhelm Hunslet

OLDHAM 48 HUNSLET 16

IAN WILSON, Boundary Park, Sunday

OLDHAM recovered from last week’s disappointing performance against Bradford by convincingly overcoming a brave but outgunned Hunslet side.

Their new coach Kyle Trout, if he was not previously, will have been made fully aware of the standard that is required to cope at Championship level, even though there will also certainly have been aspects of his side’s performance from which he will also have been able to take some heart.

Hunslet’s problems began in the game’s very first set, when Oldham spread the ball to the right, setting winger Mathieu Pons free, and then, when his pass inside was touched by a Hunslet hand, the always-supporting Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e was on hand to scramble over the line for a try. Kieran Dixon converted easily, for a 6-0 scoreline.

Only a poor Oldham pass prevented another score direct from the restart, but it was not long before two further tries put distance between the sides within the first 15 minutes.

After both Owen Farnworth and Matty Wildie had gone close, and then Farnworth somehow emerged from a Hunslet scrum under their own posts with the ball in his hands, a superb, slipped pass by Ben O’Keefe put Pons over in his right corner.

And soon afterwards, Josh Drinkwater’s long mis-pass allowed Dixon to scoot in by the left-hand corner flag. Fortunately for the visitors, the two conversions were both missed – as were also the next four, though all were from right by the touchline, admittedly – so the score was 14-0 after just 13 minutes.

At this point the home side relaxed a little, and the visitors upped their commitment, so that the game began to even out. And with Lee Gaskell showing his familiar kicking and distributional skills, and both Hunslet wingers in particular impressing in their determination to make ground, the territorial battle showed some signs of becoming less unbalanced.

And after Joe Ward had taken the first of three intercepts inside his own quarter, and made considerable ground, a quick switch of the ball to the left wing allowed Mackenzie Turner to squeeze over, to put Hunslet on the board.

There followed an impressive solo effort from close range by Oldham right centre O’Keefe, but then another try on the left, after efficient transfer, by Billy Jowitt just on the half-time hooter, which the try-scorer converted, brought his side relative respectability at 10-18 at the interval.

One suspects that Sean Long may have expressed his disappointment about some aspects of Oldham’s first-half display rather forcibly during the interval, because they certainly came out determined to make their clear forward superiority count much more consistently.

The result was a further six tries during the second half, at regular intervals, several either scored by, or deriving from, direct play by members of the Roughyed pack. Farnworth, George Hirst and Gil Dudson each powered over from close range, and it was Dudson’s good work that led directly to a second Laulu-Togaga’e score.

The other two tries came early in the half, a second classic centre outside-break score by O’Keefe and a second too for Dixon, this one put on a plate by a miracle ball by his centre Ben Davies.

It was perhaps only just that Hunslet did get a consolation in the 70th minute, when prop Harvey Hallas showed he could get in on the close-range try-scoring act too.

GAMESTAR: Ben O’Keefe contributed two good solo centre tries plus one miracle assist, though the Roughyeds’ success was essentially one driven by an overall team effort.

GAMEBREAKER: Two scores in the five minutes after half-time by Oldham suggested that they were not intending to let the brave visitors back into the game again, as they had during the game’s second quarter.

MATCHFACTS

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

39 Mathieu Pons

24 Ben O’Keefe

38 Ben Davies

2 Kieran Dixon

42 Morgan Smith

23 Josh Drinkwater

10 Owen Farnworth

9 Matty Wildie

15 Jay Chapelhow

30 George Hirst

17 Elijah Taylor

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

8 Gil Dudson

16 Pat Moran

14 Bailey Aldridge

21 Lewis Baxter

Tries: Laulu-Togaga’e (1, 45), Pons (9), Dixon (13, 49), O’Keefe (34, 41), Farnworth (55), Hurst (62), Dudson (77)

Goals: Dixon 2/6, Drinkwater 2/4

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

40 Joe Ward

4 Billy Jowitt

20 Lloyd McEwan-Peters

5 Mackenzie Turner

38 Lee Gaskell

41 Sam Ackroyd

8 Harvey Hallas

34 Mason Corbett

31 Kevin Larroyer

37 Will Kirby

22 Harrison Gilmore

10 Matty Fletcher

Subs (all used)

13 Jordan Syme

15 Liam Carr

25 Kobe Rugless

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

Tries: Turner (24), Jowitt (39), Hallas (70)

Goals: Jowitt 1/2, Gaskell 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 14-4, 18-4, 18-10; 22-10, 26-10, 30-10, 36-10, 42-10, 42-16, 48-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Oldham: Ben O’Keefe; Hunslet: Lee Gaskell

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 18-10

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 1,711