Oliver Gildart breaks silence on Leigh Leopards move, how it came about, why it happened and message to Leigh fans

OLIVER GILDART has broken his silence on his move to Super League outfit Leigh Leopards.

The Lancashire club’s signing of the former Wigan Warriors centre took a number of people by surprise considering that he will be a Hull KR player in 2024 and beyond.

However, the move to Leigh all happened rather quickly, with the Leopards acting fast following the season-ending injury sustained by Ricky Leutele.

“It’s been really good, I got off the flight yesterday,” Gildart told Leigh Leopards TV.

“It was really quick. Last Friday my manager contacted me and said Leigh had been in touch. Certain circumstances suited me coming here so it happened really fast. I was on the flight Monday, here I am.”

The former Wigan centre acknowledged that Leigh boss Adrian Lam was key to moving to the Leigh Sports Village after the two worked together with the Warriors.

“It (Lam) was a massive factor, I worked with him at Wigan and we have a really good relationship on and off the field.

“It was an easy transition. My parents come from here, they live ten minutes away and it’s kind of home around here. It made the move a lot more simple.”

Gildart also revealed that it hasn’t been difficult settling into his environment.

“I know a couple of the boys from playing at previous clubs so I’ve fitted in really well. It feels like I’ve been here before and it’s a good feeling.

“I’m ready, the boys have got a big back end of the season, hopefully I can put my best foot froward and help them out.”

Gildart also had a message for the Leigh fans.

“Just keep turning up in numbers. I’ve been watching this year and the boys have got them to Wembley so I’m sure they will continue to be there in numbers. Hopefully they will stay until the end of the year and we will get some silverware.”