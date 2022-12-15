One Super League club could be replaced by Championship club under IMG criteria according to rugby league reporter

THE rugby league world is currently on standby waiting for IMG to announce its criteria and gradings for the future of Super League.

With a 12-year deal signed, IMG are set to ‘re-imagine’ the sport and that will entail a complete overhaul of the current system including structure.

A set of licenses will be handed out next year – Grade A, B and C – with only four Super League clubs set to be awarded a Grade A, meaning exemption from relegation.

In terms of the criteria, it has been discussed on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast, with one Super League club linked with being replaced by a Championship club.

“The latest is which has been told to clubs is that IMG are going to release the criteria which leads to the gradings in February. They are currently combing through that,” The Game Caller said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“Data, social media numbers, web hits, crowds from 2019 and 2022 due to Covid-19, finance, turnover, how financially prudent is the club…broadcasting, TV picks, viewing figures when you are on TV.

“If you are a club that attracts the eyeballs you are what IMG wants. Governance of your whole club is on there. In July, there will be provisional gradings.

“There are only four A clubs but 14 Bs, meaning six miss out. The big rumour is there is a Championship club replacing a current Super League club.”