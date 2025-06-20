Owen Dagnall stars as St Helens show steel to beat under-par Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS 18 LEEDS RHINOS 4

PHIL CAPLAN, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

ULTRA-COMMITTED defence across the side, coupled with Leeds’ inability to hold the ball for any lengthy period, saw St Helens reignite their push for the top four despite their injury worries.

One of the great Super League rivalries, Saints knocked Leeds out of the Challenge Cup this season while Rhinos’ five-match unbeaten run coming into this clash began against Saints at Magic Weekend.

Leeds we’re unchanged for the second time this season while Saints, without George Whitby, Joe Batchelor and Curtis Sironen, moved Moses Mbye to the halves, whose kicking game was excellent throughout.

In stifling heat and a dipping sun, both sets of fans were in fine voice creating a cracking summer atmosphere.

When Harry Newman went high on Tristan Sailor Saints, to the chagrin of some of their fans, opted for a shot at goal, Kyle Feldt opening the scoring in the tenth minute.

There were few half-breaks in the energy-sapping conditions and when Ryan Hall lost possession in his own quarter, Leeds broke too early from the resulting scrum and Feldt doubled the lead.

When Hall intercepted a pass and headed for the corner from 70 metres out, Harry Robertson came across sensationally to halt him – aided by Owen Dagnall – and roll him into touch.

Leeds looked disjointed and panicky on attack, Handley kicking out on the full on the last and Gannon spilling the ball on his own 20.

And on the stroke of half-time, a great pass from Mbye set Sailor free and he sent in Deom Cross dummying over for the opening try.

Saints saved three of their replacements for the second period in the conditions while Leeds used all their bench in the first half.

Leeds gained a set restart at the start of the second half and Cameron Smith, on his 150th appearance, was heavily involved before Brodie Croft forced a drop-out.

From it, Lachlan Miller broke in midfield and found Handley before Riley Lumb crossed in the corner for what proved their only points, with Jake Connor’s touchline conversion hitting a post.

Saints’ defence had to tough out some periods of real pressure as the second half wore on, and got their reward James McDonnell spilt the ball and, from the scrum, Jonny Lomax and Sailor sent Dagnall stepping over out wide, where Feldt goaled.

Leeds looked to move the ball and got a repeat set from a Croft kick but Lomax smashed James Bentley to force a knock on and sum up the home defensive resolve.

Saints’ last set saw Leeds fumble a kick and the hosts regather, Sailor plunging over in the final play of the game to give a true reflection to their dominance.

For those who enjoyed it, the sides meet again in three weeks.

GAMESTAR: It was a team effort on defence for St Helens that won it, but the polish and spark came from Owen Dagnall who looks a real prospect.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen Dagnall’s try with 17 minutes to go established a two-score lead for the first time and Leeds became even more profligate.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: A sensational cover tackle by Saints youngster Harry Robertson denied veteran Ryan Hall a try in the corner.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

2 pts Moses Mbye (St Helens)

1 pt Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

36 Deon Cross

30 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

16 Matt Whitley

18 Jake Wingfield

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

19 George Delaney

17 Agnatius Paasi

21 Noah Stephens

23 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

5 Jon Bennison

Also in 21-man squad

11 Curtis Sironen

28 Will Roberts

34 Jake Davies

Tries: Cross (39), Dagnall (63), Sailor (79)

Goals: Feldt 3/5

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

23 Riley Lumb

18 Jake Connor

6 Brodie Croft

10 Keenan Palasia

14 Jarrod O’Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

12 James McDonnell

16 Morgan Gannon

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

11 James Bentley

13 Cameron Smith

19 Tom Holroyd

15 Sam Lisone

18th man (not used)

17 Cooper Jenkins

Also in 21-man squad

9 Andy Ackers

20 Jack Sinfield

27 Ethan Clark-Wood

Tries: Lumb (44)

Goals: Connor 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 4-0, 8-0; 8-4, 14-4, 18-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Owen Dagnall; Rhinos: Cameron Smith

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 11,179