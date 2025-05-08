Parramatta Eels forward given permission to speak to Super League clubs

PARRAMATTA EELS forward Ryan Matterson has been given permission to speak to Super League clubs – as well as rival NRL sides.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that the Eels are willing to let the powerful back-rower depart the club after five-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old has failed to crack the first-team under new head coach Jason Ryles and has instead spent most of the 2025 NRL campaign in the New South Wales Cup.

Matterson is a name that is well-known in Super League, with Ryan’s father, Terry, plying his trade with London Broncos as a player and then with Castleford Tigers as a coach.

The 30-year-old began his NRL career with the Sydney Roosters, playing 60 times between 2016 and 2018 before moving to Wests Tigers for a solitary season in 2019.

After 24 appearances, Matterson made the move to Parramatta where he has remained ever since, registering almost 100 appearances for the Blue and Gold.