Paul Rowley on if he would continue as Salford Red Devils head coach following Kurt Haggerty’s exit

PAUL ROWLEY says he has not even thought about the possibility of staying on as head coach of Salford Red Devils following the decision of Kurt Haggerty to leave the club.

Haggerty was set to take over as number one at the end of the campaign, with Rowley stepping into the role of director of rugby.

However, Haggerty left Salford on Monday following the club’s issues in recent months.

That means that the Red Devils are now left without a head coach for 2026 and beyond.

“I haven’t given it a second thought or discussed it (about staying on as Salford boss),” Rowley said.

“I am just trying to get through today, tomorrow and then so on and so forth. It’s not come up.”

On Haggerty’s exit, Rowley said: “It’s quite emotional to lose your friends. I wish him nothing but the best of luck because he has been fantastic.

“We shared some unbelievable moments at Salford, so for me it’s really sad that Kurt has left but he is one of many that has left the club.

“I wouldn’t say it has upset the build-up to a game. In sport and rugby league clubs move on pretty quickly and this would be the same.

“For me personally, it’s upset my routine because I miss having Kurt in the room. We have had an incredible journey, not just here but at Leigh and Toronto as well.”