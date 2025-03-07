Paul Rowley’s honest words after Castleford Tigers defeat, Salford Red Devils issues and how it has affected him

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down 22-14 to Castleford Tigers at The Jungle tonight in a hard-fought game that had just about everything.

The two sides were locked at 6-6 apiece at half-time before two Tigers’ second-half tries proved enough to keep Salford winless in 2025.

Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley said after the game: “It’s been along week, but we are here.

“We asked them to battle hard and make sure they work hard. We’ve had some distractions and not practiced.

“I was very proud and very grateful that the players came together and whilst we knew it wouldn’t be polished, I thought they tried to cover each other’s backs.

“Credit to Castleford, they had zero wins so they have got off the mark. We are humble and respectful, so congratulations to them.

“We will try and rebuild the team and see what shape we are in next week. The tries we conceded were rubbish from our point of view.

“We are disappointed in that manner but we had a lot of adversity throughout the game. It would have been easy to give in.”

Rowley also revealed how it has affected himself and the players.

“I’ve not seen the players, I needed a therapist or something! It’s just been tough but fair play to everybody – the players and staff turning up every day at 7am whether there were players there or not.

“The staff were there every day regardless and that is those in the back office as well.

“You’d have to ask someone higher up if it has been sorted and what team we can play next week. I’m just coaching, I’m just a simple coach.

“As it stands, this squad would be the one we put out but we hope that’s not the case come the end of the week.

“It’s difficult, I just think I believe we are in control of our own emotions so once I had a sulk and felt sorry for myself, I gave my head a wobble.

“My job is to lead, I flip my brain into enjoying the chance to lead and show the players what I am about.

“I want these lads to remember that they had someone who would stand in front of them and represent them and they did that for us today as a club.

“I’m just glad we are able to play. This side and group, I’ve got huge confidence and belief in what we can achieve that’s taken a big hit.

“That’s what we have to figure out as staff how to rebuild that confidence and swagger. It’s frustrating.”