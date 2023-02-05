Paul Wellens keen to see St Helens progress in ‘crucial’ tune-up for World Club Challenge

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens says that this Saturday’s match against St George Illawarra Dragons will be “really crucial” in their preparation for the World Club Challenge.

The battle of the two Saints clubs will take place at the Dragons’ WIN Stadium in Wollongong, New South Wales, kicking off St Helens’ stay in Australia.

The game will be shown live on TV in the UK by Sky Sports, kicking off at 9.05am.

Seven days later, St Helens will be at the BlueBet Stadium to face back-to-back NRL winners Penrith Panthers for the right to be called world champions.

Saints, with a 26-man squad in tow, landed in Australia last week and, for Wellens, it will be important to have a tune-up in the country before going up against the Panthers.

“First and foremost it gives an opportunity to get the team out there and have a good hit-out Down Under,” he said.

“They’re different conditions, going from zero temperatures (in the UK) to mid-20s, 30 degrees. It gives us an opportunity to acclimatise a little bit to those conditions.

“It’ll just be good to get the guys out there and build some combinations. I’m looking forward to the game because I think it’s going to be really crucial in our build-up to playing Penrith.”

Wellens expects a good test from the Dragons, who finished tenth in the NRL last season with an equal number of wins and losses from their 24 games.

“The Saints versus the Saints was the big selling point – unfortunately I think they’ll get to wear the Red Vee with it being a home game for them, but you can’t have everything you want!

“We’re really looking forward to playing in Wollongong against the Dragons, another super club with a great history and a lot of great players.

“We’re delighted to get the opportunity to not only play Penrith in the World Club Challenge but to play that game also.”

