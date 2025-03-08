Paul Wellens makes St Helens admission as Willie Peters celebrates table-topping Hull KR

VICTORIOUS head coach Willie Peters insisted his men won’t get “carried away” despite Hull KR’s best start to a top-flight league campaign since 1985, after defeating St Helens 20-10.

They put in an almighty first-half performance and sealed the win through a quick-fire double from Oliver Gildart as the Saints side tired in the second 40.

After losing out to Wigan in the Grand Final last year, the Robins made a slow start this year after narrow wins over Castleford and newly-promoted Wakefield, but now sit top of the tree.

“Losing the Grand Final could go two ways and people, before the game, were questioning if we were the same side as last year,” explained Peters.

“It is a good start, but we’re not getting carried away. It’s important, though, to celebrate the little wins along the way.”

St Helens coach Paul Wellens praised his side’s work ethic, after sustaining long periods of Hull KR pressure, but admitted they are not yet at the levels needed to be major players in the competition.

“We aren’t far off, but we are not quite where we need to be,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to lose a game at home, but I feel we can identify areas of our game where we are going to need to improve.

“We struggled for territory, but the way we held up defensively was excellent and encouraging that we can defend like that for prolonged periods.”

Wellens also gave an update on prop Matty Lees, who missed the game through injury.

“He took a couple of knocks in the Wakefield game and he could have played, but we don’t want to go down that avenue at this stage,” he added.

“He’s feeling better and will, more than likely, be back in for next week.”