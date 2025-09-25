Paul Wellens’ rallying call to St Helens ahead of play-off tie

PAUL WELLENS has urged his St Helens side to seize their opportunity in the play-offs – and insisted they are “not a million miles off” Super League’s top sides.

Saints finished a disappointing fifth at the end of the regular season, losing ten of their 27 matches.

That included defeats in three of their final four games, against top-three sides Hull KR (8-12), Wigan Warriors (4-18) and Leigh Leopards (10-28).

They have now lost their past five meetings with Hull KR and Leigh, and the last four against Wigan.

Their record against Saturday’s eliminator opposition, Leeds Rhinos, is better, with three wins from their four meetings in all competitions this season.

But Wellens knows his side must improve to make any progress in the play-offs, having fallen short at the first hurdle last year at Warrington Wolves.

“We’re not a million miles off in big games against those top teams, but there’s a few things we need to do better if we’re in that situation again to make the result a positive one,” said Wellens.

“I’ve said to the players that while we’re disappointed we’ve lost those games, the lessons learned could be invaluable in terms of making a success of this year.

“It’s just the identity, and what’s required to win big games. With this group of players, a lot of them have been around success, so I’m not telling them something they don’t already know. It’s just re-engaging with that.

“The team are doing that, but it needs to transfer onto the field on Saturday.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that lies ahead and a big game for us this weekend.

“It’s been a long year and there’s been a lot of jostling for position in the play-offs in recent weeks, but now we sit where we sit and we’ve got a great opportunity at Leeds on Saturday.”