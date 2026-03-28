Penrith Panthers demolish Parramatta Eels to go top of NRL

PENRITH PANTHERS 48 PARRAMATTA EELS 20

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Saturday

PENRITH displayed a masterclass in attacking rugby league to make light work of a shellshocked Parramatta.

The writing was on the wall for the Eels early on as the Panthers ran into an 18-0 lead after just 13 minutes courtesy of efforts from Isaah Yeo, Isaiah Papali’i and Blaize Talagi.

Josh Addo-Carr responded just after the midway point in the first half for Parramatta, but Lindsay Smith and Casey McLean handed Penrith a 30-4 half-time lead.

Mitch Kenny was sin-binned two minutes into the second half for a dangerous tackle and Bailey Simonsson crossed in the following ten minutes for the Eels.

But once back to full strength, the Panthers simply turned the screw once more, Paul Alamoti and Thomas Jenkins getting on the act with the hour in sight.

The visitors rallied after that with Dylan Walker and Sean Russell reducing the deficit to 42-20 following a sustained spell of pressure, but the night belonged to the Panthers.

And, fittingly, the hosts had the final word with another Jenkins effort.

Nathan Cleary kept up his 100 percent record with the boot to make it eight out of eight and send Penrith into top spot on the ladder.

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Paul Alamoti, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs: 15 Billy Phillips, 16 Scott Sorensen, 17 Luke Garner, 18 Izack Tago (not used), 19 Freddy Lussick, 21 Jack Cole (not used)

Tries: Yeo (6), Papali’i (11), Talagai (13), Smith (26), McLean (28), Alamoti (55), Jenkins (58, 78); Goals: Cleary 8/8; Sin bin: Kenny (43) – dangerous tackle

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Bailey Simonsson, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Jonah Pezet, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Jack Williams, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Dylan Walker. Subs: 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Sam Tuivaiti, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Luca Moretti, 18 Charlie Guymer (not used), 19 Joash Papalii

Tries: Addo-Carr (22), Simonsson (47), Walker (70), Russell (74); Goals: Moses 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-4, 24-4, 30-4; 30-8, 36-8, 42-8, 42-14, 42-20, 48-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Thomas Jenkins; Eels: Brian Kelly

Penalty count: 5-6; Half-time: 30-4; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 22,813