Penrith Panthers edge top-of-table showdown with New Zealand Warriors

PENRITH PANTHERS 20 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 18

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Sunday

PAUL ALAMOTI went from villain to hero as the Panthers shaded the Warriors in a high-calibre top-of-the-table clash.

Ten minutes after stumbling beneath a kick to gift Alofiana Khan-Pereira the go-ahead try, Alamoti soared into the right-hand corner for the second time to score Penrith’s match winner.

Ivan Cleary chose to rest Origin stars Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Brian To’o, but called on Casey McLean, who scored two first-half tries before New Zealand mounted their comeback.

Dylan Edwards – ommitted from Laurie Daley’s New South Wales line-up for James Tedesco – stood up late, stopping Jacob Laban with a crucial try-saving tackle then setting up Alamoti’s conclusive try.

These two sides occupied positions one and two on the ladder, and the contest well and truly lived up to the billing.

The Panthers have now beaten the Warriors in eleven of their last twelve meetings, but the Kiwi club lost no admirers for going toe-to-toe with the NRL’s stand-out team.

Minus three Origin stars, Cleary did regain second-rower Liam Martin from a knee complaint.

Counterpart Andrew Webster lost Wakefield-bound Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to a season-ending ACL injury in last week’s victory over the Dragons, bringing Adam Pompey into the centres. He also rested his two Origin reps Kurt Capewell and Mitch Barnett.

Four days after his impactful Origin bow, McLean instantly grabbed the limelight in club colours.

A perfectly timed pass by Jack Cogger – filling in at halfback for Cleary – send McLean through the Warriors’ line from close range.

Referee Gerard Sutton originally called an obstruction penalty against lead runner Isaiah Papali’i, but the Bunker overturned the on-field decision.

The Warriors returned serve, though, when Laban snatched a cross-field kick by Chanel Harris-Tavita out of McLean’s clutches to touch down.

An offside penalty denied Ali Leiataua another, after Dallin Watene-Zelezniak flew for a Te Maire Martin bomb.

Instead, McLean claimed his second up the other end, leaping through a web of white jumpers to collect a high Cogger kick.

Then less than three minutes before the half-time hooter, Alamoti dived into the right corner and converted his own try from the touchline to give the men in black ten points’ breathing room at the break.

The momentum shifted early in the second half. Taine Tuaupiki’s long-range kick return got the New Zealanders on the front foot, before Martin sent Tuaupiki streaking away to score.

Moments later, the visitors found themselves in the lead as Alamoti lost his footing beneath a Martin kick, inviting Khan-Pereira to scoop up the crumbs.

Pompey’s conversion put the Warriors ahead by two, and it would’ve been more if Edwards hadn’t mown down the runaway Laban on the last line of defence.

And with ten minutes on the clock, Edwards fired a wide ball to Alamoti, who leapt into the right corner for the second time to reclaim the advantage.

Alamoti missed the conversion but Penrith repelled New Zealand’s late assault, including a no-try for a Jackson Ford knock-on, to hold on to victory.

GAMESTAR: Left out of New South Wales’ side, Dylan Edwards responded with 219 running metres, a vital try-saver and the decisive try assist to guide Penrith to victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Paul Alamoti’s second try got the Panthers in front, but the two points weren’t secure until some gritty defence denied the Warriors for the final ten minutes.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Dylan Edwards

2 Thomas Jenkins

3 Izack Tago

21 Casey McLean

5 Paul Alamoti

6 Blaize Talagi

7 Jack Cogger

8 Moses Leota

9 Freddy Lussick

10 Liam Henry

11 Isaiah Papali’i

12 Liam Martin

13 Lindsay Smith

Subs

4 Luke Garner

14 Jack Cole (not used)

15 Scott Sorensen

16 Billy Phillips

17 Luron Patea (not used)

18 Billy Scott

Tries: McLean (6, 30), Alamoti (38, 70)

Goals: Alamoti 2/4

WARRIORS

1 Taine Tuaupiki

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Ali Leiataua

4 Adam Pompey

5 Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Te Maire Martin

8 James Fisher-Harris

9 Wayde Egan

10 Jackson Ford

11 Leka Halasima

12 Jacob Laban

13 Erin Clark

Subs

14 Sam Healey

15 Tanner Stowers-Smith

16 Demetric Vaimauga

17 Marata Niukore

18 Kayliss Fatialofa (not used)

20 Luke Hanson (not used)

Tries: Laban (17), Tuaupiki (54), Khan-Pereira (59)

Goals: Pompey 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6, 16-6; 16-12, 16-18, 20-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Dylan Edwards; Warriors: Te Maire Martin

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 17,640