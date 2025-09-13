Penrith Panthers keep NRL five-peat alive in tough win over New Zealand Warriors

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 8 PENRITH PANTHERS 24

CALLUM WALKER, Go Media Stadium, Saturday

PENRITH kept alive their hopes of five NRL titles in a row with a composed and assured performance over a New Zealand Warriors side that certainly wasn’t found wanting.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the opening hour before the Panthers, led by the ever-impressive Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary, showed their class in the last 15 minutes to break away from their stubborn opponents.

Jackson Ford and Wayde Egan returned for the Warriors, with Brian To’o, Liam Martin, Luke Sommerton and Matt Eisenhuth replacing the likes of Daine Laurie and Mitch Kenny for the visitors.

It was sixth versus seventh as the NRL table had revealed over 24 games – and the closeness of the two sides was there for all to see in the early exchanges.

With points at a premium inside the first-half, Tanah Boyd opted to go for goal when Cleary was found guilty of a ruck infringement on eight minutes.

Luke Sommerton had already replaced Brad Schneider with barely minutes gone after the latter suffered a head knock, but Schneider returned ten minutes later to help the Panthers register the first try of the evening after Brian To’o went close.

With Schneider’s quick delivery from acting half, Cleary atoned for his earlier penalty with a superb pass for the onrushing Isaiah Papali’i to bounce past the flailing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad with the half-hour in sight. The Penrith captain converted to hand the visitors a 6-2 half-time lead.

It had been a fast and frenetic first 40 minutes but the Panthers immediately took control following the resumption with Schneider darting over from dummy-half through lacklustre Warriors defence. Cleary made it 12-2 with the boot.

But, if the Panthers believed the hosts would lay down and die in front of a vociferous New Zealand crowd, they would be sorely mistaken.

And it was perhaps fitting that it was rising star Leka Halasima that brought the Warriors back to within four points moments later, charging powerfully to the line despite the best efforts of Dylan Edwards to hold him up. Boyd converted.

That being said, the night belonged to Penrith and it was a slice of luck that helped them establish a ten-point lead on 66 minutes.

In fact, it was on the back of great Warriors’ defence with Cleary being forced to kick inside his own 20 metres.

However, a wicked bounce enabled Luke Garner to take possession and offload – albeit forward – to the onrushing Edwards, who, in turn, combined with To’o and Casey McLean to allow the latter to streak home untouched. Edwards made it 18-8.

But, the Panthers weren’t finished there and it was from a Warriors error that Ivan Cleary’s men settled proceedings.

Shifting the ball from left to right, Marata Niukore lost possession, and when To’o picked up, it was Goodnight Vienna as the winger romped home to send the Panthers into the semi-final.

Edwards rounded off the 24-8 victory with a pinpoint conversion, but the Warriors can hold their heads up high.

GAMESTAR: Isaah Yeo led from the front for Penrith.

GAMEBREAKER: Casey McLean’s effort on 66 minutes took the game away from the Warriors.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3 Adam Pompey

11 Leka Halasima

5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Tanah Boyd

8 James Fisher-Harris (C)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Jackson Ford

4 Kurt Capewell

12 Marata Niukore

13 Erin Clark

Subs (all used)

14 Te Maire Martin

16 Demitric Vaimauga

17 Tanner Stowers-Smith

20 Sam Healey

Tries: Halasima (53)

Goals: Boyd 2/2

PANTHERS

1 Dylan Edwards

2 Paul Alamoti

3 Izack Tago

4 Casey McLean

5 Brian To’o

6 Blaize Talagi

7 Nathan Cleary (C)

8 Moses Leota

14 Brad Schneider

10 Lindsay Smith

11 Scott Sorensen

12 Liam Martin

13 Isaah Yeo

Subs (all used)

9 Luke Sommerton

15 Liam Henry

16 Isaiah Papali’i

17 Luke Garner

Tries: Papali’i (28), Schneider (47), McLean (66), To’o (72)

Goals: Cleary 2/2, Edwards 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6; 2-12, 8-12, 8-18, 8-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Jackson Ford; Panthers: Isaah Yeo

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 2-6

Referee: Grant Atkins

Attendance: 24,524